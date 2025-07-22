News

Prada’s Fall Campaign Has Pep In Its Step!

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' new campaign is inspired by the freedom of movement

by Aaron Royce
Prada Fall 2025 (Oliver Hadlee Pearch)

Girls on the go! Prada’s embracing the freedom and speed of movement for its Fall 2025 campaign, inspired by the fast pace of everyday life. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ newest collection is front and center in the shoot’s accompanying images by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, with a cast including perennial muse Kendall Jenner.

Prada Fall 2025

Groups of models stroll and turn throughout Pearch’s imagery, crisply outlined from their sharp Prada attire. Versatile overcoats, button-down shirts, suiting, and trousers are draped across both men and women in classic hues of brown, black, and dark blue. Prada’s quirky spirit pervades through splashes of vibrant yellow, green, pink, and red prints, from retro florals to eye-catching plaids—plus bursts of houndstooth tweed and soft open-knit loops. The label’s signature futurism can also be seen through whimsical takes on staple garments, from blouses updated with tie-front closures to exaggerated gathered mini and knee-length skirts—plus dangling silver chains and interwoven charm accents.

Prada Fall 2025

As models shift in groups within stark frames, their free-spirited clothing takes center stage for the occasion. Paired with Prada’s latest accessories—including its beloved oversized buckled tote, new ladylike top-handle bag, a belted crossbody and a rugged bowler-style weekender—the campaign further highlights the variety of events we can move towards or return from—perhaps a night out or a brief vacation abroad. Clustered groups and flowing hair complement the range by emphasizing clothing’s movement and our bodies’ relationship to it—and how fashion can ultimately unite us all.

Prada Fall 2025

Prada Fall 2025

All images: Oliver Hadlee Pearch

