Prada to Dress Lunar Astronauts

When the astronauts taking part in NASA’s 2028 Artemis IV mission to the moon step foot on the lunar surface, they will be the first humans to do so in almost 60 years. And they will be wearing Prada.

That’s right, it’s luxury… in space!

At least, the part of the suit that actually touches the astronauts’ skin will be Prada — specifically the liquid cooling and ventilation garment (LCVG), which is the innermost layer of the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit spacesuit.

Does it look cool? Of course! But its primary function is practical. Thermal management to be precise. The suit circulates cold water through a network of tubes routed across the body’s major muscle groups, absorbing the metabolic heat generated by astronauts walking around on the lunar surface. These tubes then carry that heat away to the suit’s portable life-support system, where it is expelled into space.

The suit also incorporates a fully redundant backup cooling system — a life saver in the event of an accident or malfunction and a definite upgrade from previous designs. A separate loop of tubes also delivers fresh oxygen continuously across the astronaut’s face, washing away exhaled carbon dioxide in real time, routing it through the life-support system.

So what exactly does Prada know about engineering life support systems? Well, nothing. But that’s okay. Axiom dealt with that stuff, while Prada helped with materials and construction, utilizing theirexpertise in engineered knitting and advanced 3D modeling to create a garment that could be worn repeatedly across long-duration missions.

“Every minute astronauts spend outside their vehicle, the LCVG is working to keep them safe,” said Russell Ralston, Axiom Space SVP of spacecraft development, via a release. “It manages their thermal environment, supports their breathing, and does it all while they’re pushing their bodies to the limit. The work we have done with Prada has taken that capability to a level we could not have achieved alone.”

“Today, we are proud to present a new achievement born from the unique combination of Axiom Space’s pioneering expertise and Prada’s know-how in design, patternmaking, and advanced materials, ahead of humanity’s return to the lunar surface,” said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group CMO and head of sustainability. “We look forward to continuing this collaboration with Axiom Space, pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers together.”