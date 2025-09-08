Events

Prada Celebrated Its New Men’s Fragrance With A Late-Night Rave

The brand and Tom Holland took over the former Fotografiska building for Prada Paradigme

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Prada, Parties, events, Tom Holland, PinkPantheress, Fotografiska, beauty, fragrance, men's beauty, Prada Paradigme
Alex Consani (Kevin Mazur), Tom Holland (Brendon Cook), Christopher Briney (Kevin Mazur)

It’s Prada or nada! ‘Twas the Saturday before New York Fashion Week, and the chic set turned up en masse to celebrate Prada’s new Prada Paradigme men’s fragrance—and its dashing star face, Tom Holland. Even pouring rain and lightning couldn’t dampen spirits inside the bash at the former Fotografiska building on Park Avenue South, which guests filled well past 1am.

Holland kicked off the night’s festivities with a group of dreamy Gen Z favorites, including Christopher Briney, Nicholas Duvernay, and Deacon Phillippe. While many stars stuck together in the fourth floor’s private VIP section, others ventured throughout Fotografiska’s six levels, cast in green noir lighting in an ode to Paradigme’s signature color. The downtown museum was transformed with spaces including a curtained photocall, mood-lit lounge, and discovery room—complete with a screening section, scented bubble activation, and a towering, gleaming sculpture made from Prada Paradigme bottles.

However, the third floor proved most popular, taken over by a sleek rave led by DJ’s Lovie, Justice, Jungle, and Venus X. Attendees danced and chatted about NYFW plans over glasses of champagne and geranium spritzes—a nod to the fragrance’s geranium notes. Shortly before midnight, PinkPantheress appeared for a surprise performance, enrapturing guests with hits including “Illegal” and “Tonight.” However, fans were quick to note the absence of her signature handbag while onstage. Hopefully Spider-Man was on the case!

Tom Holland (Brendon Cook)

The evening’s chic guest list included Alex Consani, Noah Schnapp, Denée Benton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jay Shetty, Anthony Ramos, Ethan James Green, Marcelo Gaia, Faith Xue, Christian Bendek, Jake Fleming, Clara Perlmutter, Alejandro Valle Rodriguez, Mark Boutillier, Lucas Machado, Max Berlinger,  Beth Gillette, Kara Jillian Brown, Brooke Frischer, Sarah Brogue, Dylan Kelly, Musa, Emma Gillam, Gwen Flamberg, David Ruff, James Manso, and many more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

10 Things You Need To Know Before...

Pandora’s Talisman Party Kicked Off NYFW With...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Balmain’s Big Celebration, Henry...

Nili Lotan Rocks Out After Dark At...

Ada Panday Introduces Ataratma, a Luxury Perfume...

The Singularity is here: How ProtYouth is...

Charlotte Lawrence Is Dancing Into A New...

Hailey Bieber For DKNY, Rachel Scott Heads...

Who’s Showing Outside Of NYFW? Plus! Dior...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.