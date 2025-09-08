Prada Celebrated Its New Men’s Fragrance With A Late-Night Rave

It’s Prada or nada! ‘Twas the Saturday before New York Fashion Week, and the chic set turned up en masse to celebrate Prada’s new Prada Paradigme men’s fragrance—and its dashing star face, Tom Holland. Even pouring rain and lightning couldn’t dampen spirits inside the bash at the former Fotografiska building on Park Avenue South, which guests filled well past 1am.

Holland kicked off the night’s festivities with a group of dreamy Gen Z favorites, including Christopher Briney, Nicholas Duvernay, and Deacon Phillippe. While many stars stuck together in the fourth floor’s private VIP section, others ventured throughout Fotografiska’s six levels, cast in green noir lighting in an ode to Paradigme’s signature color. The downtown museum was transformed with spaces including a curtained photocall, mood-lit lounge, and discovery room—complete with a screening section, scented bubble activation, and a towering, gleaming sculpture made from Prada Paradigme bottles.

However, the third floor proved most popular, taken over by a sleek rave led by DJ’s Lovie, Justice, Jungle, and Venus X. Attendees danced and chatted about NYFW plans over glasses of champagne and geranium spritzes—a nod to the fragrance’s geranium notes. Shortly before midnight, PinkPantheress appeared for a surprise performance, enrapturing guests with hits including “Illegal” and “Tonight.” However, fans were quick to note the absence of her signature handbag while onstage. Hopefully Spider-Man was on the case!

The evening’s chic guest list included Alex Consani, Noah Schnapp, Denée Benton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jay Shetty, Anthony Ramos, Ethan James Green, Marcelo Gaia, Faith Xue, Christian Bendek, Jake Fleming, Clara Perlmutter, Alejandro Valle Rodriguez, Mark Boutillier, Lucas Machado, Max Berlinger, Beth Gillette, Kara Jillian Brown, Brooke Frischer, Sarah Brogue, Dylan Kelly, Musa, Emma Gillam, Gwen Flamberg, David Ruff, James Manso, and many more.

