There was a time on the Upper East Side when plastic surgery was only whispered about behind closed doors. Now, the conversation has shifted entirely. Between celebrities becoming more transparent about the work they’ve had done and a new generation approaching aging with far less stigma, cosmetic procedures have entered the mainstream luxury wellness conversation.

Kris Jenner openly discussing her facelift felt like a cultural turning point. Suddenly, the goal was no longer invisibility, it was artistry. The question was no longer whether one would have work done, but who would be the one doing it.

I recently had a breast augmentation with Dr. Adam Kolker, and the response to my honesty around it was overwhelming. Transparent dialogue around surgeons, specialties, and approach feels more relevant than ever. I personally consulted with many of the surgeons on this list, which gave me real insight into not only their work, but their personalities, bedside manner, and overall philosophy.

At this level, the conversation becomes less about trends and more about skill, anatomy, restraint, and artistry. These are the names quietly shaping New York’s beauty conversation.

BREAST · BODY · FACE

If there is one surgeon repeatedly praised for his artistic eye, it’s Dr. Adam Kolker. Known for both breast and body procedures as well as facial work, Kolker approaches plastic surgery holistically rather than hyper-focusing on a single feature. His results feel elegant, balanced, and incredibly refined.

What separates Kolker is his ability to understand proportion and shape across the entire body and face — breast and body surgery requires a strong aesthetic sensibility alongside technical precision, and his work consistently reflects both.

Beyond his surgical skill, his bedside manner is exceptional, and his office feels more like a Park Avenue residence than a medical practice. The entire Kolker team creates an experience that feels luxurious without losing warmth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Adam R. Kolker | NYC Plastic Surgeon (@adamkolkermd)

FACE · EYES

If “natural” is the priority, Dr. Robert Schwarcz is often the first name mentioned. With offices in both New York and Westchester, Schwarcz has built a loyal following for understated facial work that enhances rather than alters.

His expertise centers on the face and eyes, making him especially appealing for patients seeking a highly specialized, conservative approach. Facial surgery can easily become overdone in the wrong hands…Schwarcz’s reputation has been built entirely on restraint, balance, and subtlety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Schwarcz, MD, FACS (@drrobertschwarcz)

FACIAL REJUVENATION · BREAST · BODY

A longtime Upper East Side favorite, Dr. Anthony LaBruna has built a reputation around elegant, natural-looking facial work that never feels overdone. Patients are drawn to him for his subtle approach to facelifts, eyelid surgery, and facial rejuvenation, results that feel polished rather than dramatic.

Facial rejuvenation is often about preserving identity while softening signs of aging. LaBruna’s artistic restraint consistently prioritizes harmony and natural movement over dramatic change, complemented by strong academic credentials and a refined aesthetic eye.

FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY

Dr. Sean Alemi is steadily becoming one of the most in-demand names for facial plastic surgery in Manhattan. Originally from Northern California, Alemi graduated at the top of his class from UC Irvine School of Medicine before completing his residency at UCSF.

Facial plastic surgery requires an incredibly nuanced understanding of facial balance and structure, and Alemi’s work reflects both technical precision and aesthetic restraint. His results feel refined and modern rather than overly operated on. Between his growing reputation, strong results, and approachable personality, he is quickly becoming a surgeon to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Alemi, MD, FACS (@drseanalemi)

BLEPHAROPLASTY · OCULOPLASTICS

With the rise of blepharoplasties and eye-focused procedures, specialization matters more than ever. Dr. Boaz Lissauer’s background as an ophthalmologist gives him a uniquely deep understanding of the eye’s anatomy, an area widely considered one of the most delicate and technically challenging in facial surgery.

Even the smallest changes can dramatically affect expression and function. That specialized expertise is exactly why Lissauer has become such a trusted name for anyone exploring eyelid surgery or the eye area specifically.

RHINOPLASTY

Dr. Dara Liotta has quietly become one of the Upper East Side’s most sought-after names for rhinoplasty. Her work speaks for itself , precise, refined, and deeply attuned to the individual face rather than a one-size-fits-all aesthetic.

In a field where nose surgery can easily tip into the obvious, Liotta’s results feel considered and elegant. She is the kind of surgeon whose patients look like themselves, only better , which, at this level, is exactly the point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Dara Liotta MD FACS (@doctordaranyc)

FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY

Dr. Steven Levine has become one of the most talked-about facial plastic surgeons in New York, particularly after reports that he performed Kris Jenner’s facelift. He is known for producing incredibly natural yet transformative results.

Facelifts are arguably one of the most technically demanding procedures in plastic surgery, requiring structural restoration without tension or telltale signs. Levine’s work has become so sought-after precisely because of how subtle and seamless it appears.

Young, meticulous, and at the forefront of modern facial aesthetics, Levine has built a reputation as the surgeon women seek out when they want subtlety over obviousness.

FACELIFTS · FACIAL REJUVENATION

Dr. Rosenberg has long been considered one of the Upper East Side’s go-to surgeons for facelifts. His work is timeless, elegant, and consistently natural-looking. Facelift surgery requires not only surgical skill but restraint, and Rosenberg’s reputation has largely been built on results that look refreshed rather than altered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. David Rosenberg (@drdavidrosenberg)

FACIAL SURGERY · PRECISION TECHNIQUE

Dr. Timberlake trained under Rosenberg and has quickly developed a reputation for being incredibly detail-oriented and meticulous in his own right. Focused exclusively on facial procedures, he brings a younger energy to the practice while maintaining the same standard of precision. His attention to anatomical detail has made him one of the rising names to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Timberlake, MD, PhD (@drandrewtimberlake)

RHINOPLASTY · FACIAL REJUVENATION

Dr. Sam Rizk built his name as one of the most recognized rhinoplasty surgeons in New York, known for highly technical nose work that preserves facial harmony without erasing individuality. Now, he has expanded into facial rejuvenation, and the transition makes complete sense.

A surgeon with that level of anatomical precision and understanding of facial proportion is naturally positioned to excel in facial work. Rizk brings that same exacting eye to the broader face, making him a name to watch well beyond the nose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Sam Rizk (@drsamrizk)

FACE · BREAST · BODY

Dr. Ira Savetsky has quickly become one of the younger surgeons generating significant buzz downtown and uptown alike. Performing face, breast, and body procedures, Savetsky has developed a reputation for meticulous work and strong patient relationships.

His versatility is increasingly appealing — balancing facial procedures alongside body and breast work requires a broad technical foundation and strong aesthetic consistency. His office has an elevated, modern feel, and his ambition and attention to detail have made him one of the rising names in New York plastic surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Savetsky, MD (@drirasavetsky)

FACIAL REJUVENATION

For patients looking for a highly polished, classic Upper East Side plastic surgery experience, Dr. Neil Gordon has remained a trusted name for years. Known especially for facial rejuvenation and breast surgery, his results feel elegant, balanced, and natural.

His refined aesthetic and loyal patient base have made him a quiet staple within New York plastic surgery circles.

What truly sets Gordon apart is The Retreat at Split Rock — his private Connecticut recovery retreat designed for discretion and comfort post-surgery. The luxury recovery experience has become almost as talked-about as the surgery itself, among New York patients who understand that healing is its own art form.

RHINOPLASTY

For rhinoplasty specifically, Ben Paul has become one of the most sought after younger surgeons in New York. Known for his technical precision and refined aesthetic, his work feels perfectly aligned with today’s shift toward subtle, natural looking results that enhance rather than transform.

In addition to rhinoplasty, he has also earned recognition for his hair transplant and hair restoration procedures, applying the same meticulous approach to creating results that look effortless and authentic.