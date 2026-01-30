Pieter Mulier has left his role as creative director of Alaïa. No replacement has been named. He is rumored to be moving to Versace as their new creative director. Maximilian Davis and Olivier Rousteing are rumored to get the Alaïa role.

Sabato De Sarno is rumored to be heading Ferragamo as creative director.

Paul Andrews is expected to exit Sergio Rossi.

Alexandra Hildreth is now fashion news writer at Vogue.

Avery Baker is now the first chief brand officer atArc’teryx.

Alastair McKimm announced a strategic partnership with Peter Jones CBE, becoming the chief creative officer of Visual Talent Group, the publishing company known for Wonderland, Man About Town and Rollacoaster.

Hannah Beals, formerly CEO of OUAI, has joined m.ph beauty by Mary Phillips as CEO.

Kate Alper, formerly vice president of communications at Communité, is now head of communications at TWP Clothing.

Sophie Andreesen is now senior manager PR at Tory Burch.

Julia Curry is now senior director, PR at Gap.

Danny Seo is now publisher and editorial director of Bridal Guide Magazine.

Carly Ciccia, associate manager, communications, at Stuart Weitzman has left the company.

Plus!

French Connection Group and G-III Apparel Group have announced a licensing agreement for the North American Market. Carolyn Glynos, president of French Connection North America, will continue her role.

DLX is now representing Kering Eyewear.

Livindini & Co. is now representing Vince.

Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Le Tigre.

LORA PR is now representing Selene by Kyma.

MP-IMC has changed their name to MP Connect.

OC Consulting is now representing ByMeloo.

Fisher Public Relations is now representing Serotonin Beauty, Lickies and Off We Glow.

Purple PR is now representing Lulelemon for all earned media strategy and execution for the brand in the UK. Purple is also representing Kent&Curwent to lead UK media and talent relations.

Foundation is now representing Wizard Wellness.

House Of is now representing Affection BLVD.

