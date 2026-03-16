19 Best Photos From Inside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Vanity Fair hosted their annual Academy Awards viewing and after party last night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

A 100-foot-long silver wall under the building canopy was set up to screen the red carpet and press areas, framing a row of illuminated bronze figures on concrete plinths by Auguste Rodin from the museum’s permanent collection.

Passing through a portal built into the silver wall, guests walked through a passage of silver and illuminated bamboo walls and emerged onto the silver carpet where they posed for photographers in front of a 12-foot-tall, 100-foot-long wall featuring 6-foot-tall silver VANITY FAIR lettering against a stainless steel backdrop.

Emerging from the carpet, guests continued past the Rodin bronzes toward the main party area, located in the outdoor “forum” area beneath the main museum galleries and facing the Japanese Pavillion. A vestibule composed from curved faceted mirrored walls created a “hall of mirrors” effect as guests passed into the large party room.

A 20-foot-tall arrangement of 10,000 yellow orchids anchored the entry to the main party space, over which hung 24 6-foot-tall Noguchi-inspired parchment lanterns, bathing the room in a warm white coloration. The perimeter of the 7,000 square-foot room featured casual arrangements of white slip covered sofas and arm chairs, and custom-made parchment wall sconces set against stainless steel and up lit bamboo walls. Additional steel floor and table lamps by visual comfort completed the soft lighting around the room.

The dining room reflected a simplistic and modern aesthetic, filled by twelve round tables — topped with silver table lamps to create low, soft lighting, and yellow orchid flower arrangements — and black lacquer and wicker chairs. Throughout dinner, guests viewed the Academy Awards ceremony on large flat-screen televisions. While exiting the dinner space to move into the party, Grammy Award-winning performer Jon Batiste delivered a surprise performance for guests.

Guests flowed between the dining space and a 3,000 square-foot open-air lounge surrounded by bamboo. White slip covered sofas and chairs created a casual theater-style seating before a 12-foot-wide LED main screen to view the Awards ceremony.

It was only after the ceremony that things really kicked off as the night’s nominees and winners, including Michael B. Jordan (Actor in Leading Role, Sinners), Jessie Buckley (Actress in Leading Role, Hamnet), Amy Madigan (Actress in a Supporting Role, Weapons), and many more made their way to LACMA to party the night away and celebrate the end of another Hollywood Awards season.