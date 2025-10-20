Photographer Jordan Millington Liquorice enlisted model Karol Santos for a series of breathtaking images in celebration of motherhood. He tells The Daily how the shoot came together, what it was like working with the Brazilian beauty, and what’s ahead.

What was the concept for the shoot?

Motherhood. Juggling taking care of your family, taking care of yourself and loving your body post birth. Motherhood, the beautiful balance of caring for your family, nurturing yourself, and celebrating the body that carried life. It’s about embracing the transformation, not resisting it, and honoring the strength and beauty that come with it.

Where did you shoot these images?

I shot them in my studio in Pennsylvania and just outside in the nearby landscape. Shooting in a controlled environment made the most sense, especially when caring for a child. Stepping outside for one exterior shot added a fun, refreshing element to the experience.

How did you and Karol come together?

I was chatting with the manager at our favorite Italian restaurant when I found out his wife was a major model .When I realized it was Karol, I immediately recognized from several Fenty campaigns and I knew we had to work together.

What was it like working with her?

She was incredibly down to earth and genuinely excited to create images with her newborn daughter, Chloe. The shoot was a bit of a learning curve — Chloe was only two months old, so everything had to move at her pace. Just a minute into the first setup, she started to get fussy, and when Karol mentioned she might be hungry, I asked if I could capture her breastfeeding. Karol was immediately open to the idea, and that moment ended up becoming one of my favorite images from the series. In the end, the shoot was really about listening to Chloe’s needs and making sure she was happy and comfortable, while still creating something chic and compelling.

What was your approach with the styling?

When styling, I always look for that extra element that makes a moment stand out. Whether it’s through texture, color, or shape. For this project, I wanted to play with rich, tactile fabrics that Chloe could be nestled into, creating a cocoon-like effect. The brown Brunello Cucinelli trench coat was perfect for that. I also wanted to weave in a gentle touch of punk, which is why I pulled a Vivienne Westwood dress and paired it with Hunter boots, an Erdem beanie, and vintage pearls. The goal was to keep it soft and maternal while still expressive, bold, and creative. Jewelry was another big focus. I collaborated with the chic boutique Louis Anthony Jewelers, who provided a bold and playful selection from brands like David Yurman, LAGOS, and Bvlgari. I looked for statement pieces that would really pop against oversized coats and sculptural dresses — like the furry, runway Acne Studios dress that created a cozy, chic “mama bear” moment.

Who were some of the other designers used for this?

I focused on designers who know how to be bold while staying classic and chic, with just a hint of that art-school, slightly kooky edge. The timeless elegance came from Erdem, Brunello Cucinelli, LAGOS, David Yurman, and Bvlgari. The more expressive, out-of-the-box moments came from Prada, Acne Studios, Simone Rocha, Versace, and Vivienne Westwood.

What else is in the works for you?

I have a very exciting cover coming out with the icon and legend Amanda Lepore. I also have a gallery show starting at the end of October in Pittsburgh that features prints of vintage toys that I have been collecting from around the world! The prints are larger than life and make you feel like you’re having a conversation with the toy itself!! You can see all of the prints through Zynka Gallery.

Coat: Naked Wardrobe, Scarf: Prada , Necklace, bracelet, earrings: LAGOS, Ring: David Yurman

Dress: Acne Studios, Shoes: Versace, Scarf: Alexander McQueen , Rings: David Yurman, Necklace: Bulgari

Dress: Erdem , Gloves: Prada, Jewelry: David Yurman

Dress: Simon Rocha , Scarf: Erdem, Jewelry: David Yurman

Coat: Brunello Cucunelli, Rings: David Yurman

Credits:

Photographer & Stylist: Jordan Millingtonliquorice , Models: Karol Santtos & Chloe, Stylist assistant: Hannah Beckner

Instagram: Photographer & Stylist: @jordanmillingtonliquorice, Models: @karolinysanttos Stylist assistant: @hbeck2335

