Photographer Gabriel Perez Silva Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Cannes

Photographer Gabriel Perez Silva of The Only Agency was born in Cucuta, Colombia and grew up in South Florida’s cultural melting pot. An award winning swimmer for Colombia’s National Team in his youth, major surgery forced him out of the pool and kickstarted his career as an artist, taking him from Miami to Italy and now NYC. He’s an avid surfer, a men’s fashion connoisseur, and and activist, working closely with the Scoliosis Foundation Ghana.

Sometimes, he even gets to step in front of the camera, as was the case on a recent trip to Cannes. Flown out to be featured in a new campaign for Qonto, Perez Silva took the opportunity to have a little fun as well — walking a red carpet or two, catching a film screening, and generally living it up with his fabulous friends. And, of course, he took tons of pictures along the way. Here are a few of his favorites!