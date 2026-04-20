People Names Anne Hathaway World’s Most Beautiful

Anne Hathaway is stunning. She’s always been stunning. But ever since she showed up to the 2023 Met Gala in that white Versace dress with the gold safety pins, it’s as if she’s been existing in a whole other realm of gorgeousness.

So it was really just a matter of time (and the right mainstream film project) before People came knocking with their most prestigious honor. Previous winners include Cindy Crawford (1993), Nicole Kidman (2002), Halle Berry (2003), Jennifer Lopez (2011), Beyoncé (2012), and Julia Roberts (19991, 2000, 2005, 2010, AND 2017). However, Hathaway has a leg up on all of them because her People’s Most Beautiful cover is by far the most gorgeous of the lot. In fact, it’s probably the best cover People has ever produced.

Photographed by Jonny Marlow, the cover and accompanying fashion spread was styled by Erin Walsh and features fashion by Tamara Ralph (that cover!), Willy Chavarria, Stella McCartney, Rabanne, KHAITE, David Koma, and Schiaparelli, with hair by Orlando Pita and makeup by Fulvia Farolfi. Talk about stunning!

In the accompanying interview, Hathaway talks about everything from her costars to her husband to aging in 2026.

On reuniting with her Devil Wears Prada costars for the new film:

“I loved making the first. I know I was stressed and anxious and all those things, but it’s one of the most hilarious experiences ever because of the people I was with. Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick and Meryl, I don’t talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do. She’s someone I admire. Someone who defines how it’s done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel, but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She’s unbelievable.”



On the support she receives from her husband:

“He supports me completely. This year in particular was unusual. And he and I both know that it’s probably never going to happen like this again. And the way he stepped up, I mean, in every possible way, he’s the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. And I’m so lucky that he’s my partner that I spend my life with. And if I didn’t know that before this past year, I think I really know it now because with absolutely everything, he’s just, he’s on it. He holds it down. I hope that doesn’t sound like I’m bragging, but he’s a dream partner to me. It’s one thing to have dreams. It’s another thing to have somebody who helps you achieve them. I absolutely would not be able to have achieved what I’ve done without my husband.”

On how she approaches aging in her 40s:

“You have to be more serious about how you take care of yourself. I just think that, when you’re in your 40s, you’ve had the opportunity to see how certain decisions bore fruit over time. And so you can assess if you want to continue making those decisions or if you want to make new ones. One of the things that I love about being in my 40s is I don’t get so swept up in things anymore. I used to really not understand that phrase, “Take it with a grain of salt.” There’s no salt. Every high was so high, every low was so low. And now I really value the chill. It was hard won, and I really value it.”

On her “perpetual hustle” regardless of all the success:

“You’re always out on a ledge. You fall off, and you just kind of climb back up. But I love it. I love the risk. I think the most I can hope for is if I’m lucky enough to continue working to eventually look back and be like, ‘Oh, I did it.’ And then some.”