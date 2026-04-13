Pedro Pascal Lands a Chic New Gig

Expect to see actor Pedro Pascal repping a whole lot more Chanel on the red carpet in the coming years, as it was announced today that the actor — famous for his roles in The Last of

Us, The Mandalorian, Fantastic Four, Eddington, De Noche, and the upcoming Behemoth! — is the French fashion house’s latest brand ambassador.

“Pedro is a wonderful man and an incredible actor,” said Chanel artistic director Matthieu Blazy in a press release. “His kindness, talent and his vision of the world are both inviting and inspiring. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Chanel family and I’m happy to embark on this adventure together.”

“I love Matthieu’s vision, which I find powerful, elegant, and incredibly warm,” said Pascal. “It shows me how we could exist together, there’s something for everyone in his universe. I am happy and honored to join it and I am eager to see what Matthieu has planned for the future of Chanel. The house has a remarkable ability to honor its heritage while remaining modern and relevant, and I am excited to be part of that evolving story.”

Does this mean that Chanel will soon launch a full menswear collection? Customers have been clamoring for it for years. Maybe the time has finally come!