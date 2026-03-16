Party Patrol! Chanel’s Oscar Dinner, The Wall Group Turns 25, Makeup by Mario’s NYC Bash, and More!

Chanel and Charles Finch Host Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Chanel’s world domination continues! Right before dominating the Oscar red carpet last night, the house held their own own dinner at Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday night. Their 17th annual pre-Oscar dinner was in partnership with Charles Finch and welcomed a starry crowd. The night welcomed Nicole Kidman, Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart, Gracie Abrams, Sarah Pidgeon, Phoebe Tonkin, Elle Fanning, Teyana Taylor, Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale, Jessie Buckley, Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman, Al Pacino, Inga Lilleaas, Delroy Lindo, Ethan Hawke, Harvey Keitel, Javier Bardem, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Alba, Joachim Trier, Joel Edgerton, John Mulaney & Olivia Munn, Josh Safdie, Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow, Lorraine Nicholson, Maggie Kang, Maude Apatow, Maya Rudolph, Meg Ryan, Mick Jagger, Odessa Rae, Paul Anthony Kelly, Sigourney Weaver, Sharon Stone, Stellan Skarsgård, and more!

Darren Dzienciol’s Annual Oscar-eve Party

Dzienciol’s annual Oscar-eve party, presented by SEJARO, was held on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at the Sheats-Goldstein residence in Beverly Hills. The night included special performances from Don Toliver and Diplo, with a kick off DJ set by Pookie. The bash saw Travis Scott, Damson Idris, Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers, Caroline Kelly, Dixie D’Amelio, The Kid LAROI, Bronny James, Jeff Ross, Jesse Metcalfe, Ryan Phillippe, Erin Moriarty, Starino, Big Mike Majlak, Patrick Ta, Lil Huddy, Suede Brooks, Caroline Daur, Jessica Serfaty, Luca Castellani, and more. The evening featured an immersive cosmetic activation from Vivienne Sabó debuting their latest mascara, specialty cocktails from LALO Tequila as well as ALB Vodka, Butter Bun burgers, Dear Caviar, and Camellia Cannoli Parlor.

Images: BFA

The Wall Group Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Wall Group brought in their quarter century birthday with a bash last week at Delilah in West Hollywood. The evening welcomed WME Group Co-Chairmen Christian Muirhead & Richard Weitz, WME Fashion President Rebecca Sanhueza, The Wall Group Co-Heads Kate Stirling & Ali Bird, The Wall Group Founder Brooke Wall, Art + Commerce President Sally Singer, artists Ash K Holm, Danilo, Bryce Scarlett, Jeanne Yang, Chloe Hartstein, James Yardley, Mark Holmes, Samantha Traina, Shani Darden, Jordan Johnson, Sabrina Bedrani and Kyle Machlachlan, Desiree Gruber, Slayyyter, Hunter Doohan, and more!

Images courtesy of Michelle Mosqueda, The Wall Group

Makeup by Mario Celebrates in NYC

Makeup by Mario hosted an immersive cocktail event in New York City to celebrate the return of their popular, Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original. Guests included Mario Dedivanovic, Founder & CEO of Makeup by Mario, Danielle Guizio, Designer, Amra Olevic Reyes, Founder of Amrezy Brand, Carli Bybel, Tatyana Lafata, Gia Guidice, Sofie Pavitt, Founder of Sofie Pavitt Face, and more. The night included a Makeup by Mario artistry statio and a life size Ethereal Eyes factice for an immersive photo moment.

Images: Courtesy