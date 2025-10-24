True Religion And Ciara Light Up Crane Club

Everybody here, get it out of control! True Religion kicked off the week at Crane Club, where the denim brand celebrated its new “Wrapped In True” campaign and holiday collection. The red-paneled rooms at the beloved venue were filled with holiday cheer, from ribbon-adorned photo opps to passed bites, cocktails, and a glistening ice lunge at the bar. Campaign star Ciara was joined by co-stars Nicole Anderson, Ayan Broomfoield, Kash Coll, Mahogany Jones, and Alisah Washington for the occasion, dancing the night away in truly festive fashion. The evening’s guest list also included Jordyn Woods, Queen Naja, Riley Burruss, Greg Holtzman, Gia Giudice, Arianna Biermann, Sabrina Quesada, Cor’Dale Flott, Lauren Talbert, Krystal Harris, Roy Harris, and more.

Erin And Sara Foster Chat Nobody Wants This And Favorite Daughter With Nordstrom

Nordstrom‘s NYC flagship received a burst of contemporary style—and two very fashionable funny girls—on Tuesday night. Actresses, writers, and podcast hosts Sara and Erin Foster sat down for a live conversation on the fifth floor at 225 W. 57th Street, timed to the launch of their newest Favorite Daughter designs at the retailer. The pair candidly spoke about multi-faceted careers, being taken seriously in business, and their deep involvement in their line to a packed audience. The dynamic duo even shared insights on Erin’s hit TV show Nobody Wants This, alongside costume designer Negar Ali Kline—who revealed some Favorite Daughter pieces that have key moments in season 2 of the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-fronted romance, which just launched this week. Afterwards, everyone mingled on the fourth floor to shop the collection (including its themed Nobody Wants This athleisure!), plus enjoy canned teas and tasty vegan cookie dough from Doughy. Sweet!

Monos Celebrates Its SoHo Flagship Opening

Sharp travel brand Monos is officially in Manhattan! The Canadian label, known for its tonal and neutral-colored travel bags, accessories, and luggage, opened its new flagship store in SoHo on Thursday night with a star-studded party. Attendees perused the brand’s latest designs while enjoying lively conversation, a curated menu from Woldy Kusina, and a delicious espresso martini bar by BIG Face. During the affair, Dj Lovie kept spirits high with lively music, as well. But that’s not all; the store’s exterior was also flanked by Land Rover Defenders, including a custom car made with Monos that you can enter to win in a national giveaway by signing up this fall on its website. The night’s stylish guests included Adrien Brody, Daniel Marcello, Denise Bidot, Ethan Glenn, Noelle Walker, Jess Habich, Claudia Li Johnson, Daniel Simmons, Sofia Carvel, Zach Weiss, Jana Demeester, and many more.

Bridles And Bowties Gala Raises Funds For Rescued Animals

Glamour for a cause! The Western-inspired Bridles and Bowties Gala brought bold sparkle to the city on Tuesday night. Sponsored by NEXUS Foundation, the inaugural special event at T-Squared Social raised funds for 13 Hands Equine Rescue, which benefits and provides a haven for animals escaping abuse, neglect, and slaughter. During the evening, attendees enjoyed a Dale Moss-led auction alongside Western-inspired bites and cocktails, plus a special performance by Questlove. Guests included Erik Bottcher, Olivia Holt, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Gillian Hearst, Eleanore Franchitti, Carrie Baker, Tara and Mood Roghani, Damien Michelmore, Alex Hamer, Georgina Bloomberg, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Carmen Jorda, Scott Buccheit, Anna Rothschild, Val Greenberg, Brad Zipper, Jessica Athanasiou-Piork, Carlos Greer, Stephen Mikhail, Timo Weiland, Gustaf and Tracy Demarchelier, Christopher Anand, and Jennifer Anand.

Contessa Mills Toasts Its First Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Contessa Mills! The womenswear brand celebrated its first year in business with an elegant dinner at Bridges New York this week, filled with a range of chic brand supporters and fans. The fashionable night found attendees mingling with cocktails before a delectable seated dinner. The occasion was truly a fashionable affair, with Mills’ new “The Empress” collection on-site for everyone to preview before its official launch. Guests included Indira Scott, Olivia Galli, Nil Sani, Isa Sung, Alyssa Coscarelli, Allison Ho, Alexa Dark, Anita Jane, Henri Mahieu, and more.

