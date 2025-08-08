Saks Fifth Avenue And Amazon Hold Court In The Hamptons

Saks Fifth Avenue and Amazon brought a burst of chic style to the lush Hedges Inn this week! The pair celebrated the luxury retailer’s new partnership with the online platform with a sunset dinner in East Hampton, hosted by stylish stars Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. The fashion-forward occasion found guests mingling with cocktails before sitting down for a delectable spread of the Inn’s signature dishes. Attendees included Naomi Watts, Sabrina Elba, Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form, Rachel Zoe, Nicky Hilton, Sophie Sumner, Eddie Roche, Elizabeth Kurpis, Fern Mallis, Roopal Patel, Hannah Flanagan, Sai De Silva, Trisha Gregory, Georgina Burke, Tina Leung, Malcolm Carfrae, John Wattiker, Joey Wölffer, Kelly Turlington Burns, Charlotte Groenveld, Sharareh Siadat, Lynn Scotti, Tamu McPherson, Chloe Dessel, Courtney Tilchen, Meg Lagesse, Kristin Maa, Danielle Sirianni, David Burtka, Jenné Lombardo, Dee Poku, Kate Love, Evan Ross Katz, Billy Jacobson, Christie Tyler, Georgia Louise, Alexandra O’Neill, Lauren McCarthy, Aliya LeeKong, Harvey Newton-Haydon, Cassandra Devor, Stephanie Feinstein, Nick Mele, and Sarah Wetenhall.

“For the first time, we’re bringing Saks on Amazon, with our distinctive luxury edit, to life. This partnership and the activation-filled weekend ahead reflect how we’re continuing to evolve the Saks on Amazon experience and enhancing discovery and access to our sought-after brand partners in new and engaging ways for customers,” said Kristin Maa, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Global.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Saks on Amazon with wonderful brands and friends this weekend. Saks on Amazon merges luxury fashion with unparalleled convenience of Luxury Stores at Amazon. The events this weekend perfectly capture how Saks on Amazon is reimagining luxury retail—enabling seamless access to exceptional brands and innovating for today’s shopper,” Trisha Gregory Morse, Chief Brand Officer of Luxury Stores at Amazon said.

This weekend weekend at Hedges Inn includes immersive brand moments with La Prairie, Markarian and Chantecaille, as well as a trivia soirée hosted by Sai De Silva.

Nike’s New Kicks Pop At The Corner At Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship

Nordstrom‘s flagship store received a splash of vibrant color, courtesy of Nike! Nike Running launched its newest collection with a new pop-up at the retailer’s signature The Corner shop, cast in coordinating hues of bright red and pink. The label’s latest activewear and streamlined sneakers were on full display, which guests discovered while enjoying raspberry cocktails and blood orange margaritas with beats by DJ Risa. Everyone had the chance to receive custom 10 Piece Nails manicures, Maeve in June hairstyling, and create their own custom scarves and hats with Original Rose. Attendees included Hyun Ohm, Chris Romero, Jeremy Mitchell, Steven Onoja, Denny Balmaceda, Amanda Hercules, Milan Wheaton, Peter Demas, Julia Karns, Lauren Schramm, KITTYSAYWORD, Jeremy Mitchell, Steven Onoja, and Denny Balmaceda.

Hetrick-Martin Institute’s School’s Out Benefit Raises $900,000

The Hetrick-Martin Institute returned to the Hamptons for its annual School’s Out Benefit this week! The special occasion, which empowers and supports LGBTQIA+ youth, broke its own fundraising record with $900,000 raised, earning the highest amount in the event’s 25-year history. Hosted at Christi Offutt and Soraida Bedoya’s estate in Sagaponack, the event found attendees mingling with cocktails before enjoying a “Best of the Hamptons” dinner with signature dishes from Petrossian Caviar, STK Steak, Almond Restaurant, and Duryea’s. Sponsored by Nordstrom, United, Anthony Taccetta Event Design, Diageo, Dry Farm Wines, Sober in Central Park, Dixon Advisory, and The Hub, the special night was complete with a memorable performance by Kelsie Watts, as well as beats by DJ Lina Bradford and a live auction hosted by Nick Depner and Kelly Killoren Bensimon. Guests included Andy Cohen, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Dennis Basso, Rufus Wainwright, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Candace Bushnell, Frank DiLella, Thom Filicia, Isaac Boots, Fern Mallis, Eric Lemonides, Peter Som, and Darren Star.

The North Face Parties After Dark At Café Bureau

On Wednesday night, The North Face traveled to Brooklyn for its latest soirée! The sportswear brand took over Café Bureau for a “Craft + Soul” takeover, celebrating the release of its minimalist new North Face Red Box collection. Following a daytime activation with coffee and chess in the café, the venue closed after dark to showcase the line’s newest pieces, inspired by the brand’s ’70s and ’90s heritage. Guests danced to beats by Levar and Odlays while enjoying crafted cocktails, instant photos, and tasty bites from Potluck Club. Attendees included Andrew Nguyen, Diana Tsui, Nasir Figueroa, Valentino Bonaccio, Jackson Lee, Nasir Figueroa, Tristin Gregoire, Valentino Bonaccio, Spence Lee, Faith Jaggernauth

