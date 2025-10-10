Parfums de Marly’s Academy Mansion Bash Celebrates Its Sultry New Scents

Uptown was well-scented on Tuesday night, thanks to Parfums de Marly. The stylish French fragrance brand took over the storied venue for the candlelit launch of its luxe new Les Extraits collection, featuring three sultry fragrances—woodsy Carios, warm Eragon, and fresh Valero. All of the sleek bottles of the fashionable parfums were on display for guests to discover and customize with their own engravings for a personal touch. Attendees enjoyed the enchanting evening wondering through the mansion’s soaring marble halls, enjoying themed cocktails and bites, and taking plenty of photos on its soaring staircase—as well as the ivy-covered balcony overlooking a central courtyard with live musicians. The night’s well-dressed guests included Richard Peterson, Karina Bik, Kristijan Todorovski, Alexander Koch, Alyssa Brascia, Derek Deng, David Ruff, Elliott Duprey, Simon Goldman, Angel Zheng, Victor Netland, and many more.

All images: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Stuart Weitzman And Nordstrom Kick Up Their Heels With Ilana Glazer and Cleotrapa

Nordstrom’s slick Wolf restaurant received a well-heeled makeover by Stuart Weitzman on Wednesday night. The chic NYC-based shoe brand celebrated the retailer’s new “Make Room for Shoes” campaign with styles from its new Fall 2025 collection—as well as Weitzman’s own campaign star, Ilana Glazer, who served as the night’s glamorous (and witty!) hostess. After sitting down with us for an exclusive chat, Glazer hit the dance floor with other fashionable attendees for a special performance by Cleotrapa. Champagne and gin martinis kept spirits high, as well as New York-inspired bites like mini hot dogs, pretzels, salted French fries, and apple-shaped cheesecakes. Chic! Guests included Emely Moreno, Sophie Elgort, Matthew Cancel, Vincenzo Dimino, Caroline Vazzana, Harry Hill, Isan Elba, Nicolette Mason, and many more.

All images: BFA.com

Argent Suits Up For A Special Dinner

Argent gathered women across numerous industries for its third annual Work Friends dinner, held on Thursday night at Caffe Zaffri. The special evening was co-hosted by Laura Brown, Anjali Sud, Jude Crenshaw, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Paola Ramos, and Sali Christeson, with a guest list spanning the media, sports, entertainment, and technology industries. Attendees connected and networked while embracing Argent’s mission for women to connect and take charge of their own ambition with purpose and support. Attendees also took home a special treat: Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill’s new book, All the Cool Girls Get Fired, which will hold its own splashy launch event next week. Cheers! Guests included Katie Couric, Abby Phillip, Ricki Lake, Mara Hoffman, Samina Virk, Tiffany Lopinsky, Anu Duggal, Molly Jong Fast, Sarah Clary, and Sue Bird.

