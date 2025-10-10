Events

Parties, Parties, Parties! Parfums de Marly’s Mansion Soirée, Stuart Weitzman Parties With Nordstrom, And More!

These events led the week's chic social scene

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Parties, events, Parfums de Marly, Nordstrom, Stuart Weitzman, Argent, New York City
Elliott Duprey, Simon Goldman, Angel Zheng, Victor Netland (Madison Voelkel/BFA.com)

Parfums de Marly’s Academy Mansion Bash Celebrates Its Sultry New Scents 

Uptown was well-scented on Tuesday night, thanks to Parfums de Marly. The stylish French fragrance brand took over the storied venue for the candlelit launch of its luxe new Les Extraits collection, featuring three sultry fragrances—woodsy Carios, warm Eragon, and fresh Valero. All of the sleek bottles of the fashionable parfums were on display for guests to discover and customize with their own engravings for a personal touch. Attendees enjoyed the enchanting evening wondering through the mansion’s soaring marble halls, enjoying themed cocktails and bites, and taking plenty of photos on its soaring staircase—as well as the ivy-covered balcony overlooking a central courtyard with live musicians. The night’s well-dressed guests included Richard Peterson, Karina Bik, Kristijan Todorovski, Alexander Koch, Alyssa Brascia, Derek Deng, David Ruff, Elliott Duprey, Simon Goldman, Angel Zheng, Victor Netland, and many more.

Richard Peterson, Karina Bik

All images: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Stuart Weitzman And Nordstrom Kick Up Their Heels With Ilana Glazer and Cleotrapa 

Nordstrom’s slick Wolf restaurant received a well-heeled makeover by Stuart Weitzman on Wednesday night. The chic NYC-based shoe brand celebrated the retailer’s new “Make Room for Shoes” campaign with styles from its new Fall 2025 collection—as well as Weitzman’s own campaign star, Ilana Glazer, who served as the night’s glamorous (and witty!) hostess. After sitting down with us for an exclusive chat, Glazer hit the dance floor with other fashionable attendees for a special performance by Cleotrapa. Champagne and gin martinis kept spirits high, as well as New York-inspired bites like mini hot dogs, pretzels, salted French fries, and apple-shaped cheesecakes. Chic! Guests included Emely Moreno, Sophie Elgort, Matthew Cancel, Vincenzo Dimino, Caroline Vazzana, Harry Hill, Isan Elba, Nicolette Mason, and many more.

Ilana Glazer and Cleotrapa

All images: BFA.com

Argent Suits Up For A Special Dinner 

Argent gathered women across numerous industries for its third annual Work Friends dinner, held on Thursday night at Caffe Zaffri. The special evening was co-hosted by Laura Brown, Anjali Sud, Jude Crenshaw, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Paola Ramos, and Sali Christeson, with a guest list spanning the media, sports, entertainment, and technology industries. Attendees connected and networked while embracing Argent’s mission for women to connect and take charge of their own ambition with purpose and support. Attendees also took home a special treat: Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill’s new book, All the Cool Girls Get Fired, which will hold its own splashy launch event next week. Cheers! Guests included Katie Couric, Abby Phillip, Ricki Lake, Mara Hoffman, Samina Virk, Tiffany Lopinsky, Anu Duggal, Molly Jong Fast, Sarah Clary, and Sue Bird.

Argent’s Friends From Work dinner (Courtesy)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Ilana Glazer’s Future Is Bright, Broad, And...

Everything To Know About The 2025 Victoria’s...

BOSS’ Blowout Fragrance Bash, Addison Rae For...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Marc Jacobs’ Joyful Bash,...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Banana Republic’s Archive Speakeasy,...

Alex Consani And Anok Yai Address Feud...

Parties, Parties, Parties! De Beers’ Bejeweled Soirée,...

Out And About! Your NYFW Party Report!

Your NYFW Party Report: Saks Fifth Avenue,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.