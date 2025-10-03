Marc Jacobs’ JOY Soda Shop Brightens Up The Standard!

Order up! Marc Jacobs‘ new partner with The Standard kicked off in full swing on Thursday night, with the brand hosting a massive takeover of its new Marc Jacobs JOY Soda Shop. With colorful carousel and mushroom-like displays throughout the Standard’s front courtyard, the event certainly made a statement—with Jacobs-clad guests enjoying light bites, champagne, French fries, and plenty of themed cocktails. The colorful occasion also marked the launch of Sofia Coppola’s latest produced film Fairyland, with the fashionable director on-site with daughter Romy Mars. For a memorable flair, the evening included a customizable notebook station from Jacobs’ new Moleskine capsule with artists David Shrigley, Derrick Adams, and Hattie Stewart—and everyone went home with Jacobs’ latest Perfect perfume for a well-scented finale. The night’s vibrant guest list included Emilia Jones, Brooke Frischer, Zizi Strater, Scoot McNairy, Dascha Polanco, Derrick Adams, Adam Lambert, Andrew Durham, Ashley Ballard, Roman Zaletofsky, Emilia Jones, Dominic Sessa, John Supnik, Aria Herbst, Gordon Clark, Sarah Natochenny, Jaden Levitt, and more.

All Images: Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Ashley Graham Celebrates Her New JCPenney Collection At Drai’s Supper Club

Ashley Graham took over Drai’s Suppr Club this week to fete the launch of her new namesake brand at JCPenney. The star model’s first collection and moldboards were on full display for audiences to discover, featuring a range of ribbed and printed mini and maxi dresses, ladylike jackets, and versatile smooth and faux fur coats. Graham sparkled on-site while discussing her new release with JCPenney’s Marisa Thalberg and Michelle Wlazlo onstage, before the party moved downstairs to the venue’s glittering red-lit lounge. Attendees mingled and danced while snapping plenty of photos, all the while enjoying espresso and dirty martinis, truffle fries, and mini burgers. Guests included Emma Arletta, Tara Larson, Angelica Eranovic, Leslie Rodriguez, Iliana Ayala Garcia, Sherly Tavarez, Denisha Thomas, and more.

Dr. Diamond Launches His Luxe New Moisturizer At Stacey Bendet’s Penthouse

Come one, come all! Dr. Jason Diamond and Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet welcomed guests into Bendet’s colorful penthouse apartment on Monday, marking the special launch of Diamond’s new Dr. Diamond’s Metacine biomimetic skincare HYDR/O Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier moisturizer, plus his debut Metacine New York City pop-up. Attendees mingled with cocktails while discovering Diamond’s latest moisturizer and light bites from a vibrant floral grazing table—and snapping photos at plenty of photo opps around the space! Guests included Georgina Chapman, Adrian Brody, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Ezra Williams, Dani Stahl, Jenné Newton-Haydon, Annelise Peterson, Dr. Dan Belkin, Dr. Andrew Timberlake, Dr. Dendy Engelman, Larry Milstein, Hallie Batchelder, Brooke Mason, Lindsay Weiss, Lila Childs, Liv Manni, Dria Murphy, Sierra Brown, Hannah Meloche, Eddie Roche, Hunter Kohl, and more.

All Images: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Stetson Toasts Its 160th Anniversary At Louisa’s

Yee haw! The Wild West came to NYC this week for Stetson’s 160th anniversary celebration on Wednesday night. Coinciding with the launch of Stetson’s new Rizzoli book Stetson: American Icon, a chic crowd of cowboys (and girls!) gathered to mark the occasion at Louisa’s at The Twenty Two. Cocktails flowed as guests enjoyed a special performance by country musician Carter Faith, as well as a bold DJ set by DJ Alix Brown. Attendees included Anna Van Patten, Danielle Vasinova, Denny Balmaceda, Adam Bartoshesky, Coco Bassey, Kaye Bassey, Christian Bendek, Chris Braun, Cassie DiLaura, Livy Duncan, Sophie Elgort, Ramsey Ghazzawi, Steve Gonzalez, Batsheva Hay, Mara Hoffman, Patrick Janelle, Eric Jess, Drew Jessup, Dougie Joseph, Biel Juste, Brianna Lance, Lily Montasser, Steven Onoja, Marcus Paul, Carlos Quirarte, Woldy Reyes, Caleb Thill, Anthony Urbano, Dandy Wellington, Savannah White, and many more.

All Images: Weston Kloefkorn/Courtesy of Stetson

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.