LoveShackFancy Opens In SoHo With A Romantic Pink Soirée

Think pink! LoveShackFancy certainly did this week, opening its pastel-hued Soho flagship boutique with an extravagant launch party. Guests arrived surrounded by shimmering pink balloons, cakes, and Madelines while exploring Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s latest retail store—which will sell LoveShack’s whimsical fashion, accessories, beauty, and home collections, as well as its expansive array of collaborations. During the event, attendees mingled with caviar, hotdogs, and plenty of cocktails while snapping photos in the enchanting space…which even included a bathtub filled with wine and champagne. Cheers! The night’s fashionable guests included Isan Elba, Lonnie Hammons, Nazlie Yunus, Noelia Rojas-West, Desiré Inglander, Gigi Paris, Amaya Crichton, Madison Appel, Hannah Donker, Emilia Silberg, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Jessel Taank’s OUSHQ And The CFDA Celebrate Diwali

OBVIO played host for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and retail platform OUSHQ’s intimate cocktail event on Tuesday night. Hosted by Steven Kolb, Jessel Taank, and Akbar Hamid, the fashionable occasion marked the beginning of Diwali, as well as OUSHQ’s new partnership with the CFDA to promote designers from South Asia and the Middle East. Attendees sampled Memo Fragrance scents and La Prairie Skin Caviar products while enjoying Absolut x Kailua espresso martinis and Fiji water, followed by an elegant seated dinner. Guests included Pritika Swarup, Avantika Vandanapu, Amir Taghi, Michelle Ochs, Kal Penn, Micaela Erlanger, Jenna Lyons, Jessica Wang, Jonathan Cohen, Presley Oldham, Junaid Mahmood, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ciara Miller, Azeeza Khan, Faraz Manan, Afiya Bennett, Fern Mallis, Aditya Madiraju and Katya Tolstova.

All images: BFA.com/Sansho Scott

HarperPop Toasts Mick Rock’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Book At Morrison Hotel Gallery

The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s dark, campy glamour took over the Gansevoort Hotel’s Seven24 Collective private club. A new book chronicling the making and cultural impact of the cheeky 1975 flick, Mick Rock’s Rocky Horror: A Behind the Scenes Look at the Cult Classic, was celebrated at the space with a special party hosted by HarperPop, Artist Legacy Group, Morrison Hotel Gallery, and the Estate of Mick Rock. The occasion found guests mingling and dancing to never-before-seen photos by Rock from Rocky Horror‘s original production, complete with themed cocktails, beats by The Misshapes, Miss Guy, and Dovemother, and a live performance by Michael T & The Rocky Horror Show Troupe. Guests included G-Eazy, Ellen von Unwerth, Bob Gruen, Pati Rock, Jack James Busa, Daniel Walters, George Wayne, Dianne Brill, Legendary Damon, Suzi Ronson, Liz Vap, and more. The book is out now1

All images: Jade Green

