Parties, Parties, Parties! LoveShackFancy Hits The Beach, Lacoste’s Tea Time, Rivian Comes Out East, And More!

What Were All Those Rivians Doing On The Road in the Hamptons?

Rivian, the all-electric automaker, opened its first East Coast charging outpost in Southampton with a series of events. The Outpost features a lounge with complimentary coffee, local snacks and goods, an outdoor kids’ play area, and indoor reading nook to occupy you while your vehicle charges. Rivian hosted a drive-in movie on Friday evening showing The Goonies, a takeover of Post House in Sag Harbor, and group kayaking excursion in the North Sea Harbor. We took the Quad-Motor R1T in Launch Green for an extended spin over the weekend and loved every minute.

Rivian, 1 Montauk Highway, Southampton

Swarovski And Motorola Glitter On Fifth Avenue

Motorola and Swarovski celebrated their sparkling new Brilliant Collection collab at the jewelry brand’s colorful 5th Ave flagship on Tuesday night. Hosted by content creator duo Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill, the bejeweled evening found attendees snapping photos with the line’s frosty blue bedazzled razr flip phones and matching earbuds. Naturally, everyone took a moment to customize matching phone straps while staying refreshed with champagne, margaritas, and mocktails—and shopped the boutique’s gleaming crystal jewelry, homeware, and keychains. Guests included Kevin Hyunh, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Katya Tolstova, Vienna Skye, Tyshon Lawrence, Nasteha Yusuf, Nuni Yusuf, Baylee Soles, Marisa Menist, Rocki Lutsky, Kelsey Soles, Michelle Lee, Nicole Argiris, Corrado Martini, Stephanie Oh, Brooklyn Van Zandt, Klea Mulla, Jervariz Hendrix, and more.

All images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Lacoste Swings Into The Plaza Hotel’s Palm Court

Time for tea! Lacoste has kicked off a new partnership with The Plaza Hotel‘s lush Palm Court, which it celebrated this week with a themed afternoon tea. Guests enjoyed the brand’s new curated Tennis Inspired Afternoon Tea menu—complete with sweet and savory bites inspired by Lacoste’s signature crocodile logo—in the brightly lit space, adorned with crocodile figurines and plush Lacoste pillows. The elegant event was complete with plenty of champagne, tea, and Honey Deuce cocktails, making a perfect pairing ahead of the US Open. Attendees included Coco Baudelle, Eny Lee Paker, Jordan Rand, Brooke Frischer, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Anahita Moussavian, Alexander Roth, Indira Scott, Christie Tyler, and more.

All images: Taylor Miller/Courtesy of Lacoste

Project Zero Restores Montauk’s Shores For Its Third Annual Beach Cleanup

Cleanup for a cause! On Saturday, Project Zero touched down in The Hamptons for its third annual beach cleanup, which raises funds and awareness for environmental restoration. Held in collaboration with The Surf Lodge, the occasion found guests cleaning up the shoreline in downtown Montauk, complete with assistance from 8 Billion Dreams’ The Dream Bus. Afterwards, everyone returned to the Lodge for a celebratory afterparty hosted with Holiday Vodka, Astral Tequila, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, and Fisher’s Island Lemonade. The event raised funds for the nonprofit’s Coral Collective, which aims to restore and protect international coral reefs, and included performances from Alexandra Richards, Malice K, Jordan Emanuel, and Grace Bowers. The occasion also featured an art auction with pieces by James Goldcrown, Jake Clark, Bradley Theodore, and more. Attendees included Tatiana Staci, Solvay Haaland, Alexandra Richards, Julia Jansch, Madelyn Quickstad, Benny Sedlock, Lexy Mullins, Jacob Poling, Elena Sedlock, Gabi Newton, Kelly Brady, Greg Williamson, Georgia Cohen, Connor Byrnes, Quinn Martineau, and James Ryan.

All images: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

LoveShackFancy Parties At Sunset With Stanley 1913

Surf’s up! LoveShackFancy toasted its latest whimsical Stanley 1913 collaboration with a romantic dinner at sunset, hosted by founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen. Held on the sands at Surf Lodge, the evening affair found guests in their best LoveShack gowns while enjoying cocktails and discovering the new colorways of the brand’s “Ibiza Sunset” Stanley collection. Afterwards, everyone was seated for a colorful, multi-course dinner under twinkling lights and a beachy breeze. Guests included Romy Mars, Katie Fang, Lilia Buckingham, Greta Louise Tome, Darianka Sanchez, Jourdan Sloane, Charlotte Bickley, Corrado Martini, Kornelia Ski, Shannon Zhao, Madison Appel, Hannah Donker, Isabel Timerman, Julia Molinari, Samira Ahmed, and more.

All images: Courtesy of BFA.com

