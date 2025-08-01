Laura Brown And Vanessa Sposi Host A Chic Printemps Luncheon

Laura Brown‘s next act? Swimwear designer! The beloved former InStyle EIC—and forthcoming author of All The Cool Girls Get Fired—has collaborated on a chic new resortwear capsule collection with designer Vanessa Sposi. To mark the occasion, the styles duo hosted an elegant luncheon at Salon Vert inside Printemps New York—where fashionistas can exclusively shop the line in-person! Their relaxed, vacation-ready lineup—including two shirts, a kaftan dress, a sarong, and a bustier—were seen across numerous stylish guests in attendance, including Nicole Ari Parker, Veronica Webb, Cara Buono, Christie Tyler, Alina Timo, Eniko Mihalik, Indré Rockefeller, Racquel Chevremont, Jessica Joffe, Dione Davis, Francesca Keller, and Rajni Jacques.

All images: BFA/Matteo Prandoni

LoveShackFancy And Krewe Fete Their Sleek Collab Downtown

I wear my sunglasses at night! LoveShackFancy‘s added Krewe to its lengthy list of collaborators, releasing a capsule of three eyewear styles perfect for summer days ahead. To celebrate their launch, the brands hosted a splashy party at Kewe’s expansive store on Gansevoort Street. Champagne flowed as attendees posed in the collab’s shades—and plenty of femme LoveShackFancy frocks—and discovered Krewe’s latest styles lining the shelves. Attendees included Kate Yarbrough, Shiloh Zielke, Kate Mccabe, Arianna Wynne, Emily Kammeyer, Rickie Ashman, Annika Horner, Ela Singleton, Rae Harrison, Greivy Lou, Mitchie Nguyen, Jayda Nalamlieng, Hannah Krohne, Josiah Scudder, Cora Barhorst, Gianna Porcek, Blake Evin, and more.

All images: Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

The Cinema Society Screens She Rides Shotgun With Taron Egerton

Action was in store for a stylish crowd on Wednesday night! The Cinema Society hosted its latest screening with Lionsgate for Nick Rowland’s new crime thriller She Rides Shotgun. Stars Taron Egerton (chicly outfitted in Canali!), Ana Sophia Heger, Rob Yang, and John Carroll Lynch were in attendance, filling the theater’s plush red velvet seats slongside an excited audience at The Roxy. Afterwards, everyone convened for the afterparty at Jimmy. Attendees included Jordan Harper, Nate Matteson, Joely Fisher, Odelya Halevi, Cory Michael Smith, Montego Glover, Lena Hall, Adrian Martinez, Luke Slattery, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Cameron Moir, Mick Szal, Elias Becker, Raul Castillo, Johnathan Fernandez, Don Lee, Patrick Alwyn, Sterling Jones, Alexandra Milchan, Sam Shaffer, Timo Weiland, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Coco Mitchell, Emma O’Connor, Celine Rattray, Oliver Hermanus, Kim Director, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Lambda Legal Makes A Splash With Its 2025 Fire Island Pines Fundraiser

Lambda Legal landed on Fire Island Pines for its special summer fundraiser! The organization’s annual event—which is one of the longest-running LGBTQIA+ fundraisers in the U.S.—raised nearly half a million dollars towards protecting LGBTQIA+ rights and advocating for those living with HIV. Hosted by James Dale, Andrew Mitchell Namdar, and Todd Sears, the sun-soaked affair was held in partnership with Mistr founder Tristan Schukraft and included performances by Julie J and DJ Mascari.

All images: Courtesy of Lambda Legal

L’Agence Toasts Summer Style At Blue & Cream

L’Agence is taking on high summer in style! Longtime fashion director Tara Rudes-Dann gathered a chic crowd in Sag Harbor for a shopping soirée at NYC favorite Blue & Cream’s sharp outpost Out East. Cocktails flowed as attendees mingled while perusing the racks—and getting a sneak peek at L’Agence’s sleek Fall 2025 collection! Guests included Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Elgort, Irina Kro Eicke, Cynthia Rowley, Rebecca Minkoff, Pamela Tick, Danielle Olivera, Lynn Scotti, and more.

All images: BFA.com/Madison McGaw

Libertine And CULTURED Kick Off Aspen ArtWeek

Libertine brought a burst of color to Aspen this week! To kickstart Aspen ArtWeek with a bang, founder Johnson Hartig co-hosted a chic dinner at Hotel Jerome’s Prospect with Cultured EIC Sarah Harrelson, celebrating his label’s exclusive pop-up at the venue. The occasion found attendees mingling in their brightest Libertine threads before a seated dinner, simultaneously marking Libertine’s longtime ties to Aspen before its 25th anniversary. Guests included Alissa Zachary, Bethany Mayer, Briony Raymond, Carrie Scott, Christine Suppes, Erin Pariser, Issy Wood, Jason Rubell, Jen Rubio, Jessica Dornbusch, Jessie Freschl, Jodi Brufsky, Johanna Fateman, Lesley Slatkin, Lindsey Foreman, Maryam Eisler, Michelle Rubell, Rogan Gregory, Sabrina De Baets, Shelby Meade, Stacie McDavid, Stephanie Mora, Stephane De Baets, and Sterling McDavid.

All images: Getty Images

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

