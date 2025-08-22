Parties, Parties, Parties! Lacoste’s Printemps Soirée, US Open Kickoff Celebrations, And More!

Lacoste Pops Up At Printemps New York

Printemps New York received a burst of sporty style from Lacoste! The French label launched its “Icons of Play” pop-up celebrating its signature crocodile at the retailer, which it feted with a sleek late-night soirée. Attendees discovered Lacoste’s new collections and handbags in the tennis-themed space, complete with beats by DJ P_A_T. Everyone also enjoyed plenty of Moët & Chandon champagne, plus light bites made by culinary director Chef Gregory Gourdet. Guests included Hailey Sani, Christie Tyler, Caroline Vazzana, Tina Leung, Uyi Omorogbe, Tanya, Ravichandran, and more.

All images: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The Cinema Society Screens Ron Howard’s Eden

It was a dark and stormy night when a full audience gathered in FiDi for director Ron Howard’s latest film, Eden. Screened by The Cinema Society and Vertical at IPIC, guests were entranced by the survival flick, inspired by true events of neighboring groups living on Floreana Island in the 1910’s—portrayed by a starry cast including Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, and more. Afterwards, everyone journeyed to the waterside for an after-dark party at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, complete with a fresh raw bar and artisanal cocktails. Guests included Cheryl Howard, Paige Howard, Gayle King, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Toussaint, Gina Gershon, Noah Pink, William Connor, Karen Lunder, David Rasche, Peter Friedman, Richard Kind, William Abadie, Cameron Moir, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Holt McCallany, Christopher McDonald, Catherine Curtin, Oliver Hermanus, Danny Strong, Caitlin Mehner, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Maye Musk, Dale Moss, Sam Vartholomeos, Sarah Wynter, Patrick Alwyn, Jeff Ayars, Michael Bonini, Christian Coulson, Peter Davis, Kim Director, Alyssa Lindaas, Angele Lansing, Keke Lindgard, Chloe Melas, Johnathan Fernandez, Adrian Martinez, Chloe Melton, Coco Mitchell, Celine Rattray, Eddie Roche, Lucila Sola, Mick Szal, Tara Westwood, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Fleur du Mal Sets Up Shop In Williamsburg

Williamsburg’s getting a sleek new addition! Fleur du Mal had officially opened its newest boutique in the Brooklyn neighborhood, which founder Jennifer Zuccarini celebrated with a late-night soirée. Attendees perused Zuccarini’s new collections while enjoying craft cocktails and sliced from Robert’s Pizza—which the lingerie brand’s launched a cheeky T-shirt and secret-menu pizza collab with! The night’s fashionable crowd included Anna Delvey, Jessica Neises, Julian Paik, Ashley Rucker, Marjon Carlos, Matt Starr, Laura Regensdorf, Amber Mark, Gunnar Larson, Gabrielle Richardson, Laura Stemmer, Trinidad Alamos, Laura Neilson, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Fleur du Mal

SOLO for Diamonds Throws A Sparkling Soirée For The US Open

Chicsters braved the rain on Wednesday night to toast the start of the US Open with SOLO for Diamonds. Hosted by tennis star Elina Svitolina, the occasion found guests in their best tennis whites inside the towering 3 Columbus Circle building overlooking a stormy Central Park. While mingling with champagne and cocktails, everyone perused SOLO’s latest diamond jewelry designs by Yuliya Kusher. The occasion also celebrated Svitolina’s ongoing brand ambassadorship for SOLO, as well. Attendees included Daphne Velghe, Kiana Alexis, Zarina Yeva, Melissa Vale, Allison Ho, Nigora Khuramova, Tyler Chin, Carly Witteman, and more.

All images: Alex Radomskiy

Genesis House Kicks Off Gotham Week

Cinema was front and center at Genesis House this week! On Tuesday, the luxe event space shut down its The Restaurant to mark the beginning of The Gotham’s Market Week, where filmmakers and entertainment executives could network and form community together. The occasion also launched the range of this year’s Project Market participants, who are all currently developing features, shorts, and documentaries across various genres. The evening was complete with the Restaurant’s signature dak twigim, yukhwe, beoseot sanjeok, and more, plus sweet dasik and yakgwa, sparkling wines, and specialty cocktails. Guests included Cameron Moir,

All images: BFA.com

