KnitWell’s Holiday House Returns To NYC With Festive Cheer

The holidays were in full swing at KnitWell Group’s Holiday House! On Thursday night, the annual event returned to showcase the latest collections from the Group’s array of stylish brands, including Ann Taylor, Talbots, LOFT, White House Black Market, Lane Bryant, Haven Well Within, and Chico’s. Stars including Liz Gillies, Danielle Brooks, Amy Sedaris, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Niki Taylor, and more perused the glitzy assortment of gift-ready fashion, accessories, and home goods while enjoying plenty of festive bites and cocktails. Many even took a chance to open the doors of KnitWell’s life-sized advent calendar, which featured a special treat from one of its signature brand behind each door. Additional attendees included Felicia Walker Benson, Dileiny Baron, Belle Bakst, Greivy Lou, Lauren Napier, Harley Preston, Chloe Nguyen, Gabriela Recalde, Kamari Stewart, Annie Jorgensen, and more.

“This was our third annual Holiday House and definitely the best one yet,” said Lizanne Kindler, CEO and executive chair of KnitWell Group. “Each of our iconic brands were beautifully represented by a stunning holiday assortment. What struck me the most was being able to stand in the middle of the space and take in all of the brands at once, feeling the collective power and reach of KnitWell Group as a whole. It was a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.”

All images: Marc Patrick and Jason Crowley/BFA.com

MR PORTER’s Chic Dinner Welcomes Toby Bateman And Menswear’s Top Stars

Behind the velvet curtains at Wild Cherry, MR PORTER brought a buzzing crowd together for dinner on Thursday evening. The retailer hosted a stylish group at the restaurant to celebrate its menswear community in New York, as well as the beginning of new CEO Toby Bateman’s tenure. Attendees arrived to MR. PORTER-branded popcorn and cocktails before moving to the back room for a seated dinner. Throughout the evening, everyone enjoyed rousing conversation over courses of tuna crudo, beets and sunchokes, cheeseburgers, fries, and poached halibut, before a final dessert of soft chocolate mousse. Guests included Jake Woolf, Nick Wooster, Chris Corrado, Aaron Levine, Brad Glazer, Todd Snyder, Jason Weisenfeld, Stuart Vevers, Ted Stafford, and more!

All images: Sinna Nasseri and MR. PORTER.

KAY Jewelers and LeVian’s Dazzling Diamonds Light Up Casa Cruz

Glamorous jewels abounded at Casa Cruz on Thursday night for KAY Jewelers’ latest launch. The brand teamed up with fine jewelry label LeVian to celebrate their new Desert Diamonds collection, which features natural diamonds in glistening tones and shapes inspired by the rustic beauty of the desert—including LeVian’s signature chocolate diamonds. Filled with eye-catching statement necklaces, bracelets, rings, pendants, and more, the collection was on full display in the velvet-paneled halls of the uptown restaurant. Attendees enjoyed perusing and trying on the pair’s latest jewels while enjoying an assortment of themed cocktails and passed appetizers, including Kate Mare, Ego Nwodim, Josephine Skriver, Grace Kim, Michaela Erlanger, Chelsea Vaughn, Cindy Krupp, and more.

All images: Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Derek Blasberg And Mrs. Alice Host A Uptown Holiday Soirée

The Mark Hotel’s signature Bar was alight with festive flair on Thursday night, courtesy of Derek Blasberg and Alice Naylor-Leyland! Naylor-Leyland’s homeware brand Mrs. Alice and the YouTube head of fashion united for a sweet cocktail party, fully decorated with Mrs. Alice’s latest holiday collections—and plenty of themed cocktails and bites, to boot. Stylish guests included Martha Stewart, Helena Christensen, Kate Young, Sara Moonves, Darren Walker, Tory Burch, Amy Griffin, Ian Bradley, James Perkins, Rachel Hovanian, Ann Dexter-Jones, Nick Brown, Dani Stahl, Sarah Hoover, and Racquel Chevremont.

All images: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

ERDE And Gabriella Khalil Toast Their New Jewelry Launch At WSA

Fine jewelry brand ERDE and curator Gabriella Khalil teamed up on a gleaming new collaboration, which the pair celebrated with an evening at WSA. The downtown building hosted a stylish group for an inanimate gathering, where everyone enjoyed cocktails and the architectural collection—which includes eleven pieces accented by half moons and crafted with platinum, silver, gold vermeil, and 18k yellow gold. Guests included Jeramie Holtz, Angelica Hicks, Laura Reilly, Maayan Zilberman, Christina Grasso, Sara Larson, Justin Campbell, Marjon Carlos, Talia Shuvalov, Jess Graves, Charlotte Groenveld, Eny Lee Parker, Elizabeth Sulcer, Chelsea Leyland, Coco Govare, Estelle Bailey, Jess Willis, and Jess Jacobs.

All images: Sarah Browman/Courtesy of ERDE

