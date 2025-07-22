GLAM4GOOD Shops For A Cause At Net-A-Porter’s Hamptons Pop-Up

Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter’s chic Hamptons pop-up gathered a stylish crowd on Wednesday, courtesy of GLAM4GOOD! The nonprofit, which redistributes fashion and beauty products to those in need, hosted a shopping event at the retailer’s new pop-up store at Wyeth in Sagaponack as its official philanthropic partner. Hosted by founder Mary Alice Stephenson, the occasion found attendees browsing through the luxe racks and catching up on plans Out East. Attendees included Sophie Elgort, Dria Murphy, Peter Som, Gayle Perry, Sharareh Siadat, Michaela Eranger, Amanda Ross, Lucy Sykes, Gigi Howard, Stacy London, Blythe Harris, and Gigi Grmstad.

All images: Mikey DeTemple

Cerca Makes A Splash At The Surf Lodge

The tide is high at The Surf Lodge! New dating platform Cerca hosted its splashy launch party with founders Myles Slayton, William Conzelman, Thatcher Shultz, and Carter Munk at the sandy Sagaponack hotspot, where guests discovering the new app while enjoying refreshing drinks and canned cocktails from Alix Earle’s beverage company SipMARGS. Lobster rolls, mini cheeseburgers, and cauliflower bites kept attendees in high spirits while lounging in the summer heat—as well as portable fans courtesy of influencer Remi Bader. As the sun set over the water, everyone hit the dance floor for the venue’s energetic performance by Discolines—complete with a surprise appearance by Earle at the DJ booth! Guests included Iman Balagam, Kayla Curtis-Evans, Amanda Le, Kyle Sharp, Carl Radke, Caroline Leibowitz, Ava Kahn, Eliza Leibowitz, Brooke Burnside, Hannah Gentry, Anna Kassar, Grier Shields, Serena Beydoun, Bran Flakes, Jesse Soloman, KJ Dillard, and Avery Singer.

All images: Rob Rich

Modern Art Makes A Splash At The Hamptons Fine Art Fair Young Collectors Night

The next generation of art collectors are out and about Out East! Held at the Southampton Fairgrounds, this year’s Hamptons Fine Art Fair’s Young Collectors Night reception was hosted by Leo Braudy. The exclusive event celebrated the influence and future of art collecting, including a panel conversation with Hamptons Fine Art Fair founder Rick Friedman. Summer wines and seasonal bites completed the evening for guests in attendance.

All images: Chia Ta-Tsai

