Genesis House & Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Launch A Lush Forest Experience

Genesis House‘s latest installation received a helping hand from Gwyneth Paltrow! Paltrow’s Goop and Genesis teamed up for “The Forest Within” display, which uses visual displays to transport attendees into a green Korean forest. Paltrow’s voice can be heard throughout the installation as she guides guests through the space—which includes LED light visuals of plants and tigers inspired by Korea’s Sobaek Mountains, plus greenery displays (including Paltrow’s fave peonies!) by Jeff Leatham—in the spirit of balance, mindfulness, and serenity. The space concludes with a reflecting pool, where guests can practice mindfulness IRL. You can take a break and discover the space for yourself at Genesis House until June 29. But that’s not all; also until June 29, the building’s Genesis House Restaurant will feature themed dishes including Mugwort gulrim mandu, a dessert, a ginseng petrichor soju-based cocktail, and zero-proof hanbang ppuli cocktail.

“I’ve always been drawn to the ways technology can deepen our connection to wellness, and with ‘The Forest Within,’ Genesis House has elevated that idea into something truly transportive,” Paltrow said in a statement. “There are very few places to encounter this kind of immersive, meditative experience, especially in the heart of New York City. Collaborating on this project has been an incredible opportunity to push the boundaries of what wellness can look and feel like, and I’m thrilled to invite people into this serene, multisensory world we’ve created.”

All images: Courtesy of Genesis House

Sutton Foster Wows The Crowd at The New York Philharmonic Spring Gala

On Tuesday night, the New York Philharmonic hosted its annual Spring gala and concert in David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, honoring philanthropists Gurnee and Marjorie Hart and celebrating over 50 years of Mr. Hart’s service on the Board of Directors. The orchestra opened the evening’s concert with a performance of the overture to Bernstein’s Candide. Tony award winner Sutton Foster then sang an hour of American songbook classics and selections from her Broadway hits from Once Upon A Mattress to The Music Man.

Guests included Matías Tarnopolsky (President & CEO, New York Philharmonic), Gurnee Hart (honoree and Board Director Emeritus, New York Philharmonic) and Marjorie Hart, Peter W. May (Co-Chairman, New York Philharmonic) and Leni May, Oscar L. Tang (Co-Chairman, New York Philharmonic) and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang, Alexander Klabin (Board Member, New York Philharmonic, and Gala Co-Chair) and Kristen Klabin (Gala Co-Chair), James L. Nederlander (Board Member, New York Philharmonic, and Gala Co-Chair) and Margo M. Nederlander (Gala Co-Chair), Sutton Foster, Michael Rafter (conductor), Mariko Silver (President and CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts), and Bill Pullman. The gala raised more than $1.8 million for the Philharmonic.

The Wall Street Hotel Opens A Reimagined Bar Tontine

The Wall Street Hotel had a bash to celebrate the newly reimagined Bar Tontine rooftop. The event welcomed Christian Siriano, Mischa Barton, Kelly Killoren, Alex Lundqvist, Josephine Skriver, Influencer, Sophie Sumner, Ryan Cooper, Cody Belew, Lisa Raden, and more!

“With Bar Tontine, our vision was to create more than just a rooftop – we wanted to offer an experience that captures the spirit of New York while allowing guests to truly disconnect and immerse themselves in something vibrant and unexpected,” said Prince A. Sanders, General Manager of The Wall Street Hotel. “This event was a celebration of that spirit – bringing together amazing energy, bold flavors, and unforgettable moments that spark connection and create community. We’re excited to officially open Bar Tontine and to welcome New Yorkers and visitors throughout the season.”

Fernando Jorge’s Dazzling Jewels Sparkle At Obvio

Obvio received a burst of glamour from Fernando Jorge on Wednesday night! The designer showcased his latest fine jewelry collection, “Vertex,” with a chic cocktail party in the giraffe-spotted midtown lounge. Attendees discovered (and tried on!) Jorge’s gleaming diamond designs while enjoying a range of wine and cocktails, and made sure to snap well-lit mirror selfies at the venue’s all-red vanities. Guests included Dakota and Aliana Lohan, Dylana and Natalie Lim Suarez, Lynn Yaeger, Jessica Iredale, Larissa Gargaro, Sabine Getty, Michal Kurtis, Trang Trihn, Leon Gray, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Fernando Jorge

Galvan Kicks Off Frieze New York With A Slick LES Bash

It-girl fashion brand Galvan‘s Anna Christin-Haas and Katherine Holmgren started Frieze New York with a splash, hosting a late-night party with Unemployed’s Cecile Winckler and Sophie Tabet. Held at a new, unnamed Lower East Side space by Nur Khan, attendees mingled with Lalo Tequila, Belvedere Vodka, and Hendrick’s Gin cocktails. In the spirit of artistic individuality, everyone was invited to draw and paint on the space’s walls—and, in essence, turned the space into a piece of art itself! Guests including Charlotte Groeneveld, Agathe Mougin, Elena Ora, Jillian Hervey, Kyra Kennedy, Diana Louise Bartlett, Nur Khan, Dylan Hales, Scott Lipps, and more danced the night away to beats by Agathe Mougin and Mona Matsuoka.

All images: Miguel McSongwe/BFA & Patrycia Lucas

Kallmeyer Opens On Madison Avenue With A Cool-Girl Café Party

Daniella Kallmeyer has set up shop on the UES! The designer officially opened the doors to her namesake brand’s second boutique this week, but kicked the celebrations off early with an exclusive party on Thursday night. Guests began the evening with an early viewing of the space, which features a mix of modern French and Art Deco aesthetics by interior designer Louis Rambert, custom store scent by Kindred Black. After mingling with Via Carota Cra Cocktails’ Aperol Spritzes and French 75’s, everyone headed to Three Guys diner—dubbed “Café Kallmeyer” in a special takeover for the occasion. Inside the diner, everyone enjoyed BODY Vodka martinis, YOLA Mezcal, and plenty of burgers, French fries, grilled cheese, chicken tenders, and green salads—plus a Kallmeyer-themed gelato cart! DJ Rae Sada kept the chic crowd dancing the night away, which included Chloe Fineman, Denèe Benton, Laura Brown, Louisa Jacobson, Sarita Choudhury, Tommy Dorfman, Molly Gordon, Coco Baudelle, Busy Phillips, Patina Miller, Kate Young, Sarah Hoover, Sandy Brondello, Janicza Bravo, Rennae Stubbs, Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Brianna Lance, Charlotte Groenveld, Christie Tyler, Christina Grasso, Liana Satenstein, Kiane von Mueffling, Nina Runsdorf, Leandra Medine, and more.

All images: BFA.com

The Cultivist Celebrates 10 Years At New York Art Week

Cheers! Members club and agency The Cultivist celebrated its tenth anniversary with a special party at Prince George Ballroom. Held on Wednesday during New York Art Week, the soirée paid homage to the agency’s values of community and inclusive art. Tony Lewis created special cocktails for the occasion, which guests enjoyed with popcorn after kickoff remarks by Chris Watts and CEO Marlies Verhoeven. Later on, the event nodded to the agency’s first art boxing event with a boxing ring that hosted live “match” performances curated by Joey Lico and Cheryl Pope, featuring artists Jesus Benavente, Judith Bernstein, Ludovic Nkoth, Eduardo Sarabia, Phaan Howng and Rachel Martino, Caleb Hahne Quintana and Rogelio,. Shaun Leonardo and Cheryl Pope, and Hiba Schahbaz—with Ayana Evans serving as emcee. Attendees included Pat Mahoney, Waris Ahluwalia, Coco Mellors, Eileen Guggenheim, Isabelle Wilkinson, Madeline Haddon, Nathalie and Charles de Gunzburg, Casey Fremont, Yvonne Force & Leo Villareal, Michelle Hellman and Adam Cohen, Allison Glenn, Alex Logsdail, Zoe Buckman, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Toby Milstein, Laurence Milstein, Charlotte Kidd, Alex and Solange Assouline, Kyle de Woody, BJ Topol, Lexi Bowes Lyon, Curtis Kulig, Zani Gugelman, Sheree Hovespian, Samuel Levi Jones, Gisela Colón, Harold Mendez, and Jessica Chestman.

All images: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The Guggenheim Young Collectors Council Party Lights Up The UES

On Thursday night, the Guggenheim shut down for its third annual Guggenheim Young Collectors Council Party, celebrating this year’s LG Guggenheim Award-winning artist Ayoung Kim. Hosted in paartersnhip with LG Display, the night found attendees exploring the Guggenheim’s soaring circular floors while admiring its current exhibit, Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers, as well as LaJuné McMillian’s curated “lavender dream”-themed experiences and a MIND GAMES fragrance activation. On the museum’s rotunda floor, guests also took in a special dance performance featuring Rena Anakwe, Zeelie Brown, LAMB, RaFia Santana, Maryann Talavera, Renaldo Maurice, and Roobi Gaskins, followed by tarot card and aura readings, sliders, and plenty of themed cocktails aligning with the night’s “Cosmic-core” dress code. All funds raised from the evening notably went to the Guggenheim New York and the Young Collectors Council Art Fund. Attendees included Hannah Gottlieb-Graham, Alyssa Yoon, Tiffany Zabludowicz, Sophia Cohen, Olivia Fialkow Phillips, Scout Willis, Talullah Willis, Rumer Willis, Lucas Hoffmann, Natalie Jackson, Chloe and Dillon Lawson-Johnston, Tschabalala Self, Moses Sumney, Alexander Hankin, Seun Aboderin, Ella Emhoff, Jon Gray, Melissa Mathias, Deidrea A. Miller, Casey Bergen, Moneifa Cherice Nance, Kevin Rezvani, Gabrielle Richardson, Paula Sanders, Dakota Sica, Anastasiya Siro, Casey Kohlberg, Kali Steinman, Cecily Waud, Eden Xu-Martinez, Eva Phan, Mariët Westermann, Naomi Beckwith, Wendy Fisher, Seol Park, Sarah Morris, Ilana Savdie, Rachel Rossin, Liz Magic Laser, Agnieszka Kurant, Gabriel Florenz, Ilana Savdie, Agnieszka Kurant, Ella Snyder, Sophia Wilson, Clara Perlmutter, Rachel Rossin, Liz Magic Laser, Joe Ando, Nikita Redkar, Taylor Rosen, and more.

All images: Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com & Alex Marcano/BFA.com

