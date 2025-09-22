Nara Aziza Smith Hosts A Chic Hitchcock Movie Night With Reformation

Nara Aziza Smith‘s about to launch her first collaboration with Reformation—so, what better way to celebrate than with a noir movie night? The content creator hosted an after-hours screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds at Metrograph on Thursday night, with hubby Lucky Blue Smith—and a life-size cutout of herself—by her side. During the occasion, guests snacked on popcorn and Bonbon candies while viewing the vintage noir horror film—as well as Smith’s Reformation campaign film, slated for later this fall. The intimate event’s guest list included Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kassel, Isabella Briggs, Jalil Johnson, Jake Henry Smith, Connor Holloway, Adam Eli, Hailee Catalano, Olivia Galli, Gabby Richardson, Colby Taylor, Janelle Lloyd, Tina Zhang, Harry Hill, Jessika Villegas, Sarah Maberry, Reilly Krug, and more.

Aerin Lauder and Daisy Knatchbull Celebrate Collaboration

To celebrate the launch of Aaerin’s new limited-edition collection with Knatchbull, Aerin Lauder hosted an intimate dinner at her home last week. Guests included Imaan Hammam, Tory Burch, Gabriella Khalil, Derek Blasberg, Indre Rockefeller, Gucci Westman, Grace Fuller, Adam Lippes, and Paulina Porizkova. The seven-piece capsule collection is available now.

De Beers Brings Botanical Sparkle To Faena New York

Bejeweled glamour abounded at Faena New York on Friday night, when high jewelry brand De Beers London held a chic reception for its new Essence of Nature collection. Held far inside the venue’s glossy red halls, CEO Emmanuelle Nodale hosted the occasion to unveil the brand’s latest tree-inspired line, filled with glistening diamond earrings, necklace, and rings. Of course, the jewels weren’t just on display—though guests took their time admiring their intricate settings and composition! More De Beers diamonds glittered on guests enjoying canapés, martinis, and wine, including Jenna Lyons, Tina Leung, Zarina Yeva, Jahleel Weaver, Julia Hackman Chafe, Mary Leest, Micaela Erlanger, Erin Walsh, Dr. Amanda Kahn, Jeffrey Patrick O’Brecht, Sophie Elgort, and more.

INITIO Parfums Privés’ Sultry Dinner Takes Over The Classic Car Club

The Classic Car Club was awash in sexy scents on Thursday, when INITIO Parfums Privés took over the space to celebrate its new Can’t Get Enough fragrance. The night began with a sleek cocktail hour, where attendees discovered the new launch—as well as a range of other INITIO Parfums Privés fine scents—with spicy margaritas and mocktails in hand. Naturally, everyone posed for photos near the slick vintage cars on display! Later on, chic attendees were seated for an elegant dinner lit by red lasers and candlelight, including Amra Olevic Reyes, Foinika Kay, Megha Bajaj, Eva Sita, Jess Xu, Quil Lemons, Hector Espinal, Eden Berandoive, Jon Salas, Chris Lavish, and more.

Valerie Greenberg Launches Her Newest Book At Branch

The Park Terrace Hotel’s Branch members club was alight with celebration on Wednesday night for the launch of Valerie Greenberg’s new book! The TV personality just released her new advice book, You’ve Been VALidated: A Playbook for Confidence and Connection, which guests enjoyed while sipping cocktails and engaging in lively conversation. Attendees at the special evening included Dale Moss, Ty Hunter, Jackie Goldschneider, Harry Carson, Alicia Quarles, Sophie Elgort, Keytt and Alex Lundqvist, and Phillip Bloch.

