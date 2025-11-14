Aritzia Opens Its Latest Chic Flagship In Flatiron

Cheers to new beginnings! Aritzia opened the doors of its gleaming new store in Flatiron on Thursday night, bringing a lively crowd together to mark the occasion. Champagne and cocktails flowed alongside Olivier Cheng-crafted bites from caviar-topped tuna toasts to hot cocoa tarts, making a smooth complement to the brand’s latest winter designs and beats from Bea Hardy. Extra fun was had with cookie-topped lattes, as well as a themed claw machine featuring whimsical prizes. Guests included Anok Yai, Brian Hill, Jennifer Wong, Nara Smith, Paloma Elsesser, Reign Judge, Jenna Lyons, Nailea Devora, Joe Ando, Leah Faye Cooper, Jessica Andrews, Jake Henry Smith, Faran Krentcil, Carly Witteman, and more.

All images: BFA.com/Courtesy of Aritzia

Alice + Olivia’s New Grateful Dead Collab Rocks Out Downtown

Rock n’ roll had a glamorous revival on Wednesday, courtesy of Alice + Olivia. Stacey Bendet took over the Angel Ornesanz Foundation—one of her longtime go-to NYFW venues—to celebrate her label’s new capsule collaboration with The Grateful Dead, which bloomed in full color. Peace and love filled the groovy space as guests explored stations with custom poetry, themed photo opps, and vibrant cotton candy shaped like the rock band’s iconic smiling bears. The soirée was complete with plenty of themed cocktails, as well as tasty margherita pizza and burgers for all. Guests included Nicky Hilton, Jamie Chung, Emely Moreno, Jules Dudko, Jasmine Fontaina, Matthew Cancel, Lukas Gage, Brooks Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Elana Fishman, Sophia LaCorte, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

City of Scents Celebrates Its Latest Chic Scent Launch

The scents of Egypt filled the air at City of Scents‘ newest launch event. The buzzy home brand launched its 10th scent, Cairo, this week, which was celebrated with a soirée at Factory PR’s downtown HQ. The new scent is an ode to the romantic mysticism of the storied city, with notes of damask rose, honey, cardamom and saffron. The brand, founded by Factory PR managing partner, Rose Swarbrick and French textile artist, Sebastien Courty, drew a packed crowd of friends and fans including Dan Wakeford of US Weekly, Laura Neilson, The Muses, Diego Downtown, Frances Tulk Hart, Timo Weiland, Angel Zheng, Keytt and Alex Lundqvist, Greivy, Mark Silver, Keke Lindgard, Carl Curry, Eddie Roche, and the queen of homemaking, Sandra Lee.

All images: Courtesy of City Of Scents

The Cinema Society Toasts Bunny At Bar Bianci

For its latest celebration, the Cinema Society feted new comedy-drama film Bunny with Vertical. After the movie’s screening at Village East, guests made the brief journey down the street for a sleek afterparty hosted by Society founder Andrew Saffir at Bar Bianchi. The film was celebrated by cast including Ben Jacobson, Sarah Sanados, Liza Colby, and Mo Stark—who celebrated his birthday with a surprise cheesecake as the clock struck 10! Attendees enjoyed lively banter while sipping themed cocktails and frosty Capri-Suns, complete with a delectable lineup of tagliatelle pasta, mushroom tortellini, calamari, steak salad, and spicy tuna tartare. Guests included Stefan Marolachakis, Ajay Naidu, Michael Abbott Jr., Tony Drazan, Genevieve Hudson-Price, Kia Warren, Liz Caribel Sierra, Yaz Perea, Richard Price, Joey Leberer, Sam Limata, Chris Rock, Jeff Garlin, Nicholas Braun, Rosanna Arquette, Jemima Kirke, Cameron Moir, Daniel Benedict, Forrest Weber, Emma Myles, and more.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com/Courtesy of The Cinema Society

