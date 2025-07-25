Bulgari Gets Sporty With A Shimmering Hudson Yards Soirée

Hudson Yards earned a burst of sparkle from Bvlgari‘s latest initiative this week! The luxury jeweler took over Reserve Padel Hudson Yards for an “Eternally Iconic” event, celebrating its signature Serpenti, Bzero1, Bvlgari Tubogas, Divas’ Dream, and Octo collections. During the occasion, guests enjoyed refreshing juices, water, and champagne while lounging on crisp white couches and going to-to-toe at padel matches on the nearby courts! The sun-drenched occasion was complete with a special shop displaying Bvlgari’s staple jewelry and handbags, as well as whimsically chic branded tennis balls and athleisure. Attendees also stayed in high spirits from beats by DJ Isabella Massenet, including Julia Chafe, Afiya Bennett, Haley Kalil, Isabel Tan, Serena Goh, Alioune Badara Fall, Kyrie Thompson, Natalie Miraduina, Cristina Salto, Coco Bassey, Kaye Bassey, Anahita Moussavian, and more.

Giorgio Armani’s New Shelter Island Pop-Up Sets Sail

The tide was high at Shelter Island on Thursday, where Giorgio Armani celebrated the launch of its latest project! The brand’s new Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up at 55 Shore Road on Sunset Beach, which features its coastal-inspired summer collection, was toasted with a sunset soirée. The occasion found attendees mingling with cocktails while outfitted in sleek Armani attire, similarly to pieces in the pop-up—which will be open until August 3. Guess included Angelica Hicks, André Balazs, Caitlin Donovan, Carlotta Kohl, Christie Tyler, Cosima Vesey, Derek Blasberg, Elizabeth Kurpis, Elizabeth Saltzman, Erin Walsh, Evan Ross Katz, Irina Kro Eicke, Kristina O’Neill, Leandra Medine Cohen, Linda Fargo, Madisin Rian, Mamie Gummer, Marcos Fecchino, Maximillian Eicke, Mei Kwok, Michal Kurtis, Nazy Nazhand, Olivia Joan Galli, Pamela Tick, Paolo Riva, Rickie de Sole, Roze Traore, Sarah Ramos, Woldy Kusina, and more.

CONTRA And Kerri Walsh Jennings Celebrate Volleyball Out East

Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings took over Montauk for a weekend of fun in the sun! The volleyball champion teamed up with CONTRA to spotlight the energy and fun of volleyball with a multi-day event. The festivities kicked off on Sunday with a breathwork and movement class in partnership with Spiritual Gangster, held on the rooftop of Gurney’s Montauk. Later that day, Jennings and Hampton Water, Wilhelmina Models, and Saint Spritz held a welcome party on the sweeping Hero Beach. On Monday, Jennings held a special volleyball clinic for 11 to 18-year-old teens, celebrating the sport’s multi-generational appeal. The special occasion wrapped with the Hampton Volleyball Tournament at Hero Beach Club and Kirk Park Beach on Tuesday, where eight teams of professional athletes, amateurs, and lifeguards competed in volleyball games. Tuesday’s soirée also included music by Rachel Winters and Ana Boo, plus a VIP gifting suite with treats from Spiritual Gangster, SLUNKS, Hammitt Bags & Accessories, Firefly Recovery, Freaks of Nature, The Jewelry Group, RECOVER 180, and ZenWTR. For a meaningful spin, the tournament’s net proceeds were donated to the Hampton Lifeguard Association and the p1440 Foundation. Guests included Batsheva Haart, Matt Hames, Devon Newberry, Jaden Whitmarsh, Brooke Nuneviller, Phil Dalhausser, Corinne Quiggle, Trevor Crabb, Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, and more.

Swarovski Fetes Colman Domingo And Mel Ottenberg For A Sparkling Chat

Fifth Avenue was glittering during Swarovski‘s latest live discussion on Thursday. The brand’s flagship store hosted Colman Domingo and Mel Ottenberg for a candid chat on the power of personal style, individuality, and challenging the status quo to find success. Following the duo’s discussion, guests—many gleaming from their own Swarovski jewels—mingled across the store’s colorful upper floors with champagne and small bites in hand. Attendees included Anastasia Gerrans, Olivia Stawburn, Codey James, Scott Shapiro, Elliot Greenfield, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Alina Timo, David Ruff, Rachelle Di Stasio, and more.

