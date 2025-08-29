Breitling Takes Over Meatpacking With Austin Butler And The NFL

Breitling brought a burst of sport and star power to the Meatpacking District on Wednesday night! The luxury watch brand, which has just been named the NFL’s timepiece partner, closed down Washington Street for a splashy soirée. Peppered with its signature bright yellow hue, attendees—including Breitling’s new ambassador Austin Butler and NFL star Eli Manning—enjoyed Hugo spritzes and margaritas with Katz’s roast beef sandwiches while soaking up golden hour. Before the sun set, the evening hosted a surprise performance by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, followed by a special speech from Manning to commemorate the partnership. Attendees included Chanel Iman, Maria Taylor, Olivia Ponton, Kyle Smith, Jaxson Dart, Roger Goodell, C. J. Mosley, Joel Calfee, Rosa Sanchez, Kristina Michelle Ang, Dale Arden Chong, Samuel Maude, and more.

New York Cocktail Co. Launches Its Vesper Martini

Martiny’s gathered a chic crowd on its upper level on Wednesday night for New York Cocktail Co.’s latest launch. Hosted by mixologist Takuma Watanabe and the cocktail brand’s co-founder Rodrigo Leme, the label released its pre-made Vesper Martini with an elegant soirée, where guests enjoyed the new drink alongside glasses of old fashioned. The night was complete with caviar-filled oysters, beef tartare, and chicken wings—plus oranges and lemons, which guests took home as Labor Day weekend began. The evening’s attendees included Anahita Moussavian, Clara McMahon, Angel Zheng, Julia McMahon, Riley Johnston, and more.

Neil Patrick Harris And David Burtka Celebrate KPop Demon Hunters With The Cinema Society

Netflix’s latest hit animated musical was celebrated IRL this week! On Sunday night, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka opened the doors of their home for a colorful screening of the flick, in partnership with the streaming platform and The Cinema Society. Guests mingled throughout the lush green grounds and blooming hydrangeas before a seated dinner, complete with plenty of refreshing cocktails. Attendees included Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, Kevin Woo, Rei Ami, Michelle Wong, Mark Sonnenblick, Jane Krakowski, Huma Abedin, Lauren Bush Lauren, David Lauren, Dylan Lauren, Paul Arrouet, John Benjamin Hickey, Jeff Richman, Candace Bushnell, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, Olivia Chantecaille, Ryan Cooper, Molly Jong-Fast, Josh Pais, Celine Rattray, David Rockwell, Ross Bleckner, Emily Gillette, Tyler Lain, Nora Ariffin, Fabiola Beracasa, Sophie Sumner, John & Joyce Varvatos, Henrique Zaga, Gretta Monahan, and Ricky Paul Goldin,.

Julien Farel Takes Center Court at the US Open

Not exactly a party but the hottest ticket in town is the US Open. For the 17th year, Julien and Suelyn Farel, co-founders of the chic Park Avenue beauty and wellness oasis, Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa, have set up their annual salon outpost inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The pop up salon serves as a beauty

and wellness haven to pamper athletes, VIPs and executives on the tennis circuit. Julien Farel, who was officially named “Hairstylist to the Players” leads salon services with his team to the stadium providing haircuts, blowouts, braiding, hair styling and manicures and pedicures.

In years’ past the salon has hosted tennis icons including Coco Gauff, Iga Świątek, Aryna Sabalenka, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Patrick McEnroe and more.

“The players on the circuit have little time to go for grooming and styling. Our on-site salon offers top New York City luxury pampering services so players can look their best on the court,” Farel says. “I love being part of creating the players’ tournament styles so they can go on the court or in front of the camera for an interview with confidence.. The US Open is one of the most beloved events in the city, and we relish being at the center of it, amidst all the energy, during the last weeks of summer.”

