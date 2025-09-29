Banana Republic Celebrates Its New Archive Capsule In SoHo

On a dark Thursday night, all was bright at Banana Republic‘s SoHo boutique! The brand welcomed a colorful crew of stylists, influencers, and gents about town to celebrate its new Banana Republic Archive capsule of ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s styles, all curated by dashing stylist and Society Archive founder Marcus Allen. Everyone viewed the collection before mingling inside the space’s secret speakeasy bar. Beats by DJ Tasmin Meyer Erșahih, as well as small bites by chef Johan Reider and plenty of banana espresso martinis and wine, kept everyone in high spirits. Guests included Darren Kennedy, Sam Falb, Izaake Zuckerman, Dylan Kelly, Haley Gilbreath, Alexa Cohen, Olivia Duncan, Raphael Diogo, Emma Oleck, Cole Norton, and more.

All images: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

VIEREN Steps Into The Future With A Sleek Tigre Bash

Chic Swiss timepiece brand VIEREN brought a sleek crowd to Tigre to celebrate its fifth anniversary! Inside the Lower East Side hotspot’s gleaming mirrored halls, the label showcased its new V Collection, featuring one-of-one watches created with artists James Goldcrown, Roberta Boffo, Cosmodernism, Kelly Violet, and Sébastien Preschoux. The intimate occasion was overseen by co-founders Jess Chow and Sunny Fong, while Goldcrown and DIMEPIECE founder Brynn Wallner served as the evening’s fashionable co-hosts. Fashionable guests in attendance included Aaron Wilbourne, Andrea Rios, Myra Morales, Noelia Rojas-West, Harry Hill, Michael Tommasiello, Jack Wagner, Taylor Stoddard, Matt James, Natalie Omar, Morgan Cleary, Valerie Panza, and more.

All images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Glenfiddich Launches Its Formula One Collab With A Starry Crew

Glenfiddich is off to the races! The luxe whisky brand and Aston Martin Formula One celebrated their new collaboration—a limited-edition single malt scotch whisky that’s 16 years old—at Moonlight Studios on Hudson Street. The immersive space was cast in sharp green hues and glowing lights, aligned with both label’s modern aesthetics and sharp style. The evening featured specialty cocktails from NYC’s beloved hotspots like Double Chicken Please, Dear Strangers, Clemente, and Martiny’s, complete with a bold soundtrack by DJ Amrit Tietz. Stylish guests included Brooklyn Beckham, Chance the Rapper, Brooks Nader, Victor Cruz, Taylor Hill, Chanel Iman, Shanina Shaik, Brendan Fallis, Alex Delany, Moti Ankari, Andrea Pion Pierre, John Philp Thompson III, Alex Costa, Garrett Ray, Eric Goldie, and more.

All images: Eugene Golorousky/Getty Images for Glenfiddich & Aston Martin Formula One Team

