Parties, Parties, Parties! Balmain’s Big Celebration, Henry Zankov’s Bergdorf’s Bash, And More!

Balmain Celebrates Its 80th Anniversary With A New Printemps Exhibition

On Thursday evening, FiDi entered a gilded age with Balmain‘s new activation at Printemps New York. The French label is marking its 80th birthday—as well as the 15-year anniversary of creative director Olivier Rousteing‘s tenure—with a gilded in-depth exhibit, filled with designs from its creative directors through the decades. Highlights included a range of Pierre Balmain’s original design sketches, plus Rousteing’s ornate designs that have led the house through the 2010’s to today. The special night’s guests included Jeremy Pope, Iman, Deacon Phillipe, Thierry Prevost, Tina Leung, Olivia Palermo, Pom Klementieff, Jake Fleming, Afiya Bennett, Naomi Elizée, Trinidad Alamos, José Criales-Unzueta, and more.

All images: Zach Hilty & Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Henry Zankov Toasts His DVF Collab At Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman’s namesake restaurant was bursting with color on Thursday, courtesy of Henry Zankov! The designer darling exclusively previewed his new collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg at the luxury retailer, which he celebrated with fashion insiders, friends, and his nearest and dearest—including new fiancé Andrew Van Sant. Guests mingled throughout the space while taking in Zankov’s vibrant and sequined designs, which officially launch on September 15. The evening’s heartfelt nature was complete with plenty of champagne, white wine, and spicy mango margaritas—plus the venue’s fan-favorite truffle grilled cheese sandwiches, spring rolls, and crab cakes. Delish! Guests included Evan Ross Katz, Luke Meagher, Jameson Montgomery, Naomi Elizée, Adam Eli, José Criales-Unzueta, Chloe King, Presley Oldham, Tracy Margolies, Hunter Abrams, Yumi Shin, Cal McNeil, Aemilia Madden, Indré Rockefeller, and more.

All images: Angela Pham/BFA.com

R.U.T.H.N.Y.’s Dazzling Dinner Lights Up Sirrah

Designer Ruth Ali brought a bejeweled touch to French restaurant Sirrah’s luxe back room on Thursday night! Ali hosted an intimate dinner at the new Meatpacking spot to ring in the fall season for her fine jewelry brand R.U.T.H.N.Y., complete with custom raspberry cocktails. Guests mingled while admiring her latest designs in playful Y2K-inspired displays, before sitting down for a delectable feast. The night’s menu included never-ending towers of frites, plus plenty of steak, cauliflower, fish, and salad for everyone. The intimate soirée’s lively discussions ranged from Fashion Week schedules to Yorgos Lanthimos movies, favorite ice cream flavors, and autumn weddings—especially BoF editor Cathaleen Chen’s custom R.U.T.H.N.Y. engagement ring, which everyone fawned over throughout the evening. Attendees left the venue with surprise necklace charms and plastic gemstone rings, as well as plenty of colorful candies for a sweet end to the night! Attendees at the intimate affair included Keke Lindgard, Julia Golden, Talia Richman, Violetta Komyshan, Samantha Solomon, Lauren Maxwell, Andrea Rios, and Melissa Vale.

All images: Audrey Melton/Courtesy of R.U.T.H.N.Y.

Sam Edelman And Charlotte Lawrence Step Into Fall With A Ballet Soirée

Love was in the air at the Bowery Hotel on Tuesday night! The downtown hotspot was awash in ballet-pink to celebrate Sam Edelman’s newest fragrance, Duet, and its campaign star Charlotte Lawrence. Inspired by ballerina aesthetics, the blossoming soirée was filled with well-heeled guests enjoying themed cocktails and taking snapshots in an old-school photo booth. But the celebrations didn’t stop there; everyone took home bejeweled Edelman Mary Janes, custom monogrammed Duet bottles (also shaped like ballet flats!) and shoe bags, ensuring the fashion set was thinking pink. The evening’s chic guest list included Charlotte Groenveld, Lexi Wood, Janelle Sessoms, Shauna Beni-Haynes, Kyra Surgent, Rayvin Huger, Julia Fei, Iman Balagam, Gaby Aleixandre, Hannah Mussette, and more.

All images: Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.