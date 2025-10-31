Parties, Parties, Parties! AGOLDE’s Social Club, Grindr’s Lush Halloween Ball, And More!

AGOLDE Launches Its Social Club At People’s

Sustainable denim and ready-to-wear brand AGOLDE spotlit its West Coast attitude in Manhattan this week, launching tis new Social Club event series at People’s. Hosted by AGOLDE creative director Karen Phelps, the kickoff party—the first of exclusive gatherings for the brand’s community— featured a chic setup with a laidback feel, complete with a mood-lit lounge, plenty of cocktails, and music by Kristine Barilli. Guests included Sophie Elgort, Margot Hauer-King, Frankie Carattini, Kristian Laliberte, Faith Xue, Woldy Reyes, Tyler Joe, Timo Weiland, and more.

All images: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Sajda Honors Diwali With An Elegant Musaafer Celebration

The holiday of Diwali was celebrated in style by designer Nishi Singh, whose stylish brand Sajda hosted an intimate party for the occasion with content creator Madi Webb at Musaafer. The stylish event featured a guest list filled with creative women, paying homage to South Asian culture and heritage—and the holiday’s core theme of new beginnings. Attendees included Cynthia Victor, Nabela Noor, Nandini Vaid, Kripa Joshi, Becca Wise, Kate Bartlett, Erika Hammond, Stephanie Sherry, Neharika Noor, Greta Louise Tomé, Zareefa Ahmed Arije, Madhulika Sharma, Aviva Mehta, Rachelle Di Stasio, Trishala Dutt, and Aditi Shah.

All images: Gustavo Zima/Courtesy of Sajda

Grindr Kicks Off Halloween With A Sexy Garden Bash

Leave it to Grindr to get Halloween started over a week early! The gay dating app brought back its Pleasure Ball for the spooky holiday on Thursday night last week, complete with a “Garden of Otherworldly Delights” theme. In tandem with the “toxic green” carpet and lush botanical decor, guests arrived in a range of themed, suggestive, and sultry costumes spanning flowers, fauna, insects, mushrooms, and everything in-between. The evening was filled with themed cocktails and botanical bites, while the festivities reached a peak with performances by Slayyyter and Jake Shears. The night’s sexy guest list included Andrew Brala, Zander Slayton, Kenneth Pabon, Andrew Tess, Kristian Hvid Thomassen, Joel Calfee, Ashnikko, Adam Mansuroglu, Luis Braga, Alex Sacripante, Chris Habana, Kayla Curtis-Evans, Aquaria, Moises Fenty, Jake Henry Smith, Dylan Kelly, Hailey Long, and more.

All images: BFA.com/Courtesy of Grindr

Avaline Toasts The Season Of Red At Quarters

Organic wine brand Avaline leaned into the fall season with a special soirée toasting the “season of red.” Held at Quarters, the special occasion featured its signature lineup of pinot noir, red blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon wines. Everyone mingled while enjoying glasses of its full red portfolio, along with a luxe dinner. The evening’s fashionable guests included Jalil Johnson, Ashley Harris, Christina Grasso, Dee Poku, Gigi Burris, Coco Bassey, Kaye Bassey, Caitlin Burke, Lauren McCarthy, Hannah Porter, and Marisa Menist.

All images: Tyler Joe/Courtesy of Avaline

