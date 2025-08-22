Paris Hilton’s Bringing Extra Sparkle To Her “Sliving Mom” Era

Paris Hilton is bringing back the early 2000’s, one crystal at a time. The multi-hyphenate’s glitzy Y2K aesthetic is front and center as she brings back Motorola’s razr flip phone for its new Brilliant Collection. While taking a walk down memory lane, Hilton shares her top razr moments over the years—plus her new “sliving mom” chapter, casting her upcoming A24 show, and what she’s up to this fall!

You’re in Motorola’s new Brilliant Collection campaign! How did you get involved—and was it nostalgic using a razr again?

I’ve been obsessed with the razr since the first one came out, so when Motorola teamed up with Swarovski for The Brilliant Collection, I knew I had to be part of it. Everyone remembers my iconic hot pink razr that I bedazzled myself, so to now have a new razr sparkling with Swarovski crystals? Loves it.

How did you decorate your motorola razr back in the day?

My razr was more than just a phone—it was a fashion statement. I customized it with crystals and added my signature to the back.

You’re the queen of Y2K fashion! What’s an early 2000’s trend that should stay in the past?

“Chunky” phones! The razr ultra is classic and sleek.

People recreate your outfits all year round—including Halloween. Are there any looks you haven’t seen recreated yet?

I would love for my fans to recreate the Crop It Like It’s Hot catsuit that I wore to Coachella this year! It was so special to me, because the designer, Hana O’Conor, lost her business during the LA fires, and through 11:11 Media Impact, we were able to get her business up and running again.

We hear there’s an A24 series in the works on your life in the early 2000’s! Who would you cast to play yourself onscreen?

There are so many talented actresses that I’m fortunate to call my friends. We’re actually working through casting for the upcoming series, but there are some strong contenders. You’ll just have to wait and see!

You’re super close with your sister, Nicky! Do you “borrow” pieces from each other’s closets—and what’s the last thing you took from hers?

Nicky’s always had such classic and chic taste, but she keeps all her best pieces at her place in New York—so I don’t get to raid her closet that often! Whenever I’m in the city, I definitely sneak a few things, though. She recently collaborated on a gorgeous collection with Rebecca Vallance and gifted me a selection of those dresses.

You’re also a mother to your kids Phoenix and London! What’s been your biggest life change since becoming a parent?

Becoming a mom has been the most magical experience of my life. My world feels so much fuller now, and I keep them in mind with everything I do. Bringing them along on adventures and seeing the world through their eyes has given my life a whole new meaning. I’m truly living the “Sliving Mom” life now!

You lead businesses across fragrance, skincare, finance, and more. How do you stay organized and balanced with such a full schedule?

I lean on my razr and Moto AI tools to keep me on track! I love features like “Remember This” for quick reminders, and “Catch Me Up” to get a fast summary of everything I’ve missed.

What are some fall plans or activities you’re excited for this year?

I just moved into a new house and I’m excited to get organized, decorate, and make more memories with my family. I especially love creating those cozy, special moments at home. And of course, I can’t wait for the holidays—it’s my favorite time of the year.

