Paris Hilton (And Her Iconic Song “Stars Are Blind”) Appears In New Summer Ad Campaign for Old Navy

Old Navy just dropped their Summer 2026 campaign starring none other than Paris Hilton. Launching as an extension to its “It’s Old Navy” campaign, the newly released video also features Paris’ mother Kathy Hilton, Summer House‘s Ciara Miller, and social media-famous snake wrangler Rob Rausch.

The video follows the fabulous cast as they spend the day at Paris’ backyard BBQ and pool party, “sliving” in quintessential Americana staples including denim overalls, breezy linen sets, and classic Old Navy flag tees. And of course, Kathy Hilton arrives in her signature oversized sun hat, proving once again that summer style is always more fun when it’s a little “hunky dory.”

Best of all, the commercial features Paris’ early 2000s bop “Stars Are Blind,” which has become something of a pop cult classic in the 20 (yes, 20!) years since it was first released. Ugh! Does anyone else suddenly feel very very old?

Check out the full video below.

And while we’re at it, here are some BTS pictures of Rob Rausch looking all hot and shirtless. You now… because why not?