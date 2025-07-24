Paris Fashion Week’s Spring 2026 Schedule Is Here!

Bonjour! Paris Fashion Week is back, showcasing designers’ latest Spring 2026 ready-to-wear collections from September 29 to October 7. The week’s initial schedule holds many standouts, including Chanel, where Matthieu Blazy will present his first runway show since being named the brand’s new artistic director in May, as well as Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first runway show for Balenciaga and Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s first show at Loewe. Jonathan Anderson will also show his first womenswear collection for Dior after a buzzy first men’s show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. , Glenn Martens will present his first Maison Margiela women’s show after an acclaimed debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, and Michael Rider will show his second offering for Celine. Anticipation’s also high for sophomore shows from Sarah Burton at Givenchy, Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford, and Julien Klausner at Dries Van Noten, who all debuted the first collections for their respective houses to high acclaim in February. Additional names showing during the Week will include Saint Laurent, Ganni, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, Stella McCartney, Balmain, Rabanne, Schiaparelli, Isabel Marant, Giambattista Valli, Nina Ricci, Alaïa, Vivienne Westwood, Elie Saab, Magda Butrym, and more. Expect plenty of fashion fanfare ahead!

Giorgio Armani Celebrates His 50th Anniversary With A New Project

Happy 50th, Giorgio! Today marks Giorgio Armani‘s landmark 50th anniversary since he first founded his namesake brand in 1975. To commemorate the special occasion, the iconic designer is releasing a new photo exhibit and complementary fashion show, titled Armani/Archivio, at the Pinacoteca di Brera. Held on August 30, the project will launch during the Venice Film Festival, including a digital Armani/Archivio platform highlighting the brand’s rich history—which also precedes a physical space for the project opening in Milan in the future. However, this is just the start; during Milan Fashion Week, Armani will host a curated exhibit with 150 of his archival looks at the Pinacoteca di Brera. Later that week, he’ll present his Spring 2026 collection at the Palazzo Brera’s renowned Courtyard of Honour, closing Milan Fashion Week with a fashionable finale.

Jack Schlossberg Squares Up Against Ryan Murphy And American Love Story

Looks like Ryan Murphy‘s in hot water with the Kennedys! Jack Schlossberg—viral content creator, past Vogue political correspondent, and grandson of John F. Kennedy—took to Instagram to share his candid thoughts on the television director and producer’s latest TV series, American Love Story, according to Page Six. Schlossberg’s post reprimanded Murphy for profiting off of the lives and deaths of the late JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whose romance and tragic deaths will be shown in the program. He further scolded Murphy for claiming Schlossberg “didn’t remember” JFK Jr. while appearing on Gavin Newsom’s podcast, This is Gavin Newsom.

“My earliest memories are of John calling me Jackolatern and ‘the nudist,’ picking me up from school, his Pontiac convertible,” Schlossberg shared online. “I remember being the ring bearer at his wedding and the day he died. I remember Wyclef singing at his funeral. More memories are passed down from stories —like the time he locked himself out of a car in an intersection and asked the guy screaming at him if he could borrow a golf club to smash the window to get the keys, and then did it. You’re making millions off John, making a public spectacle of it but won’t contribute any of your riches to the causes he championed, or the legacy of public service he represented.”

SKIMS Kicks Off A New Partnership With League One Volleyball

SKIMS is getting sporty! Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand has just launched a new partnership with League One Volleyball (LOVB), whee it will be sponsoring the league’s official sleepwear, loungewear and intimates. SKIMS will also participate in the LOVB’s upcoming activations, events, and more to empower women in and outside of sports during the upcoming season—which arrives as visibility rises for volleyball, named the #1 team sport for girls in the U.S. The pair’s union will also focus on highlighting volleyball’s impact in sports and the voices of its athletes across all ages, marking the partnership as a particularly special one. The launch follows SKIMS’ slate of major 2025 collaborations, including Roberto Cavalli, Nike, and more.

