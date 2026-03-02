What to Look Forward to at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026

Paris Fashion Week is here again and while last season offered a smorgasbord of splashy debuts — Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Miguel Castro Freitas at Mugler, Mark Thomas at Carven, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe, Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier, Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Michael Rider at Celine, and Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela — this season will see those same designers showing their second collections for their new houses. Second collections are, arguably, even more important than debuts, as they often offer a more settled expression of the designer’s vision for the brand. The difference between these debut and sophomore efforts can tell you a lot about what buyers — if not consumers quite yet — are and are not responding to. And a radcial departure from season one to season two could signal a crisis of confidence or a new willingness to step boldly forward.
Of course, there is one major debut this season: Antonin Tron will show his first collection for Balmain.
Then there is Pieter Mulier’s final collection for Alaïa, which is sure to be a banger.
And given the financial troubles at McQueen recently — and at Kering overall — this season also feels like a make-or-break for designer Seán McGirr. Here’s hoping he can pull of something spectacular for Fall 2026.
Check out the complete Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 schedule below.
Day 1: Monday, March 2, 2026
14:30 (10:30 EST) IFM Master of Arts
15:30 (11:30 EST) Co
16:00 (12:00 EST) Weisanto
16:30 (12:30 EST) Vautrait
17:00 (1:00 EST) Burn Alkyl
17:30 (1:30 EST) Kimhekim
18:00 (2:00 EST) Julie Kegels
19:00 (3:00 EST) Hodakova
20:30 (4:30 EST) Vaquera
Day 2: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
10:00 (4:00 EST) Zomer
10:00 (4:00 EST) Ganni
11:30 (5:30 EST) Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
12:00 (6:00 EST) Maitrepierre
13:00 (7:00 EST) Mame Kurogouchi
14:30 (8:30 EST) Christian Dior
16:00 (10:00 EST) Matières Fécales
17:00 (11:00 EST) Anrealage
17:30 (11:30 EST) Pressiat
18:00 (12:00 EST) Alain Paul
20:00 (14:00 EST) Saint Laurent
Day 3: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
10:00 (4:00 EST) LouLou de Saison
10:30 (4:30 EST) Courreges
11:30 (5:30 EST) Reverie by Caroline Hú
12:00 (6:00 EST) The Row
13:30 (7:30 EST) Balmain
15:00 (9:00 EST) Dries Van Noten
16:00 (10:00 EST) Stella McCartney
17:30 (11:30 EST) Acne Studios
17:00 (12:00 EST) Tom Ford
21:00 (15:00 EST) Alaïa
Day 4: Thursday, March 5, 2026
10:00 (4:00 EST) Chloé
11:00 (5:00 EST) Junko Shimada
11:30 (5:30 EST) Off-White
12:30 (6:30 EST) Carven
14:00 (8:00 EST) Rabanne
15:00 (9:00 EST) Uma Wang
15:30 (9:30 EST) Gauchere
16:00 (10:00 EST) Cecile Bahnsen
16:30 (10:30 EST) Icicle
17:30 (11:30 EST) Schiaparelli
18:00 (12:00 EST) Mossi
18:30 (12:30 EST) Rick Owens
20:00 (14:00 EST) Isabel Marant
Day 5: Friday, March 6, 2026
10:00 (4:00 EST) Mugler
10:00 (4:00 EST) Undercover
11:30 (5:30 EST) Loewe
12:30 (6:300 EST) Ruohan
13:00 (7:00 EST) Issue Miyake
14:00 (8:00 EST) Vaillant
14:00 (8:00 EST) Jitrois
15:30 (9:30 EST) Lanvin
16:30 (10:30 EST) Nina Ricci
17:30 (11:30 EST) Givenchy
19:00 (13:00 EST) Yohji Yamamoto
20:00 (14:00 EST) Victoria Beckham
Day 6: Saturday, March 7, 2026
10:00 (4:00 EST) Barbara Bui
10:00 (4:00 EST) Veronique Leroy
10:30 (4:30 EST) Junya Watanabe
11:00 (5:00 EST) Never
12:00 (6:00 EST) Celine
13:00 (7:00 EST) Noir Kai Ninomiya
14:00 (8:00 EST) Dice Kayek
14:30 (8:30 EST) Hermès
15:30 (9:30 EST) Vivienne Westwood
16:30 (10:30 EST) Machos Africa
16:30 (10:30 EST) Elie Saab
17:30 (11:30 EST) Comme des Garçons
18:30 (12:30 EST) Ann Demeulemeester
20:00 (14:00 EST) Balenciaga
Day 7: Sunday, March 8. 2026
10:00 (4:00 EST) Margaret Howell
11:00 (5:00 EST) Paloma Wool
12:30 (6:30 EST) Lacoste
14:00 (8:00 EST) Akris
15:00 (9:00 EST) Niccolò Pasqualetti
16:30 (10:30 EST) Jean Paul Gaultier
17:30 (11:30 EST) Magda Butrym
18:00 (12:00 EST) Enfants Riches Déprimés
18:30 (12:30 EST) Ottolinger
20:00 (14:00 EST) McQueen
Day 8: Monday, March 9, 2026
10:00 (4:00 EST) Zimmermann
10:00 (4:00 EST) Ungaro
11:30 (5:50 EST) Shiatzy Chen
13:00 (7:00 EST) Gabriela Hearst
14:00 (8:00 EST) Time
15:00 (9:00 EST) Kiko Kostadinov
16:00 (10:00 EST) Abra
16:30 (10:30 EST) Boyarovskaya
16:30 (10:30 EST) Agnes B
19:00 (13:00 EST) Chanel
Day 9: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
10:30 (4:30 EST) Ujoh
11:30 (5:30 EST) Louis Vuitton
14:00 (8:00 EST) Miu Miu
15:00 (9:00 EST) Florentina Leitner
15:30 (9:30 EST) CFCL
16:00 (10:00 EST) EENK
17:00 (11:00 EST) Litkovska
18:00 (12:00 EST) Situationist
19:00 (13:00 EST) Pierre Cardin