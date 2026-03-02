What to Look Forward to at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026

Paris Fashion Week is here again and while last season offered a smorgasbord of splashy debuts — Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Miguel Castro Freitas at Mugler, Mark Thomas at Carven, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe, Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier, Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Michael Rider at Celine, and Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela — this season will see those same designers showing their second collections for their new houses. Second collections are, arguably, even more important than debuts, as they often offer a more settled expression of the designer’s vision for the brand. The difference between these debut and sophomore efforts can tell you a lot about what buyers — if not consumers quite yet — are and are not responding to. And a radcial departure from season one to season two could signal a crisis of confidence or a new willingness to step boldly forward.

Of course, there is one major debut this season: Antonin Tron will show his first collection for Balmain.

Then there is Pieter Mulier’s final collection for Alaïa, which is sure to be a banger.

And given the financial troubles at McQueen recently — and at Kering overall — this season also feels like a make-or-break for designer Seán McGirr. Here’s hoping he can pull of something spectacular for Fall 2026.

Check out the complete Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 schedule below.

Day 1: Monday, March 2, 2026

14:30 (10:30 EST) IFM Master of Arts

15:30 (11:30 EST) Co

16:00 (12:00 EST) Weisanto

16:30 (12:30 EST) Vautrait

17:00 (1:00 EST) Burn Alkyl

17:30 (1:30 EST) Kimhekim

18:00 (2:00 EST) Julie Kegels

19:00 (3:00 EST) Hodakova

20:30 (4:30 EST) Vaquera

Day 2: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

10:00 (4:00 EST) Zomer

10:00 (4:00 EST) Ganni

11:30 (5:30 EST) Marie Adam-Leenaerdt

12:00 (6:00 EST) Maitrepierre

13:00 (7:00 EST) Mame Kurogouchi

14:30 (8:30 EST) Christian Dior

16:00 (10:00 EST) Matières Fécales

17:00 (11:00 EST) Anrealage

17:30 (11:30 EST) Pressiat

18:00 (12:00 EST) Alain Paul

20:00 (14:00 EST) Saint Laurent

Day 3: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

10:00 (4:00 EST) LouLou de Saison

10:30 (4:30 EST) Courreges

11:30 (5:30 EST) Reverie by Caroline Hú

12:00 (6:00 EST) The Row

13:30 (7:30 EST) Balmain

15:00 (9:00 EST) Dries Van Noten

16:00 (10:00 EST) Stella McCartney

17:30 (11:30 EST) Acne Studios

17:00 (12:00 EST) Tom Ford

21:00 (15:00 EST) Alaïa

Day 4: Thursday, March 5, 2026

10:00 (4:00 EST) Chloé

11:00 (5:00 EST) Junko Shimada

11:30 (5:30 EST) Off-White

12:30 (6:30 EST) Carven

14:00 (8:00 EST) Rabanne

15:00 (9:00 EST) Uma Wang

15:30 (9:30 EST) Gauchere

16:00 (10:00 EST) Cecile Bahnsen

16:30 (10:30 EST) Icicle

17:30 (11:30 EST) Schiaparelli

18:00 (12:00 EST) Mossi

18:30 (12:30 EST) Rick Owens

20:00 (14:00 EST) Isabel Marant

Day 5: Friday, March 6, 2026

10:00 (4:00 EST) Mugler

10:00 (4:00 EST) Undercover

11:30 (5:30 EST) Loewe

12:30 (6:300 EST) Ruohan

13:00 (7:00 EST) Issue Miyake

14:00 (8:00 EST) Vaillant

14:00 (8:00 EST) Jitrois

15:30 (9:30 EST) Lanvin

16:30 (10:30 EST) Nina Ricci

17:30 (11:30 EST) Givenchy

19:00 (13:00 EST) Yohji Yamamoto

20:00 (14:00 EST) Victoria Beckham

Day 6: Saturday, March 7, 2026

10:00 (4:00 EST) Barbara Bui

10:00 (4:00 EST) Veronique Leroy

10:30 (4:30 EST) Junya Watanabe

11:00 (5:00 EST) Never

12:00 (6:00 EST) Celine

13:00 (7:00 EST) Noir Kai Ninomiya

14:00 (8:00 EST) Dice Kayek

14:30 (8:30 EST) Hermès

15:30 (9:30 EST) Vivienne Westwood

16:30 (10:30 EST) Machos Africa

16:30 (10:30 EST) Elie Saab

17:30 (11:30 EST) Comme des Garçons

18:30 (12:30 EST) Ann Demeulemeester

20:00 (14:00 EST) Balenciaga

Day 7: Sunday, March 8. 2026

10:00 (4:00 EST) Margaret Howell

11:00 (5:00 EST) Paloma Wool

12:30 (6:30 EST) Lacoste

14:00 (8:00 EST) Akris

15:00 (9:00 EST) Niccolò Pasqualetti

16:30 (10:30 EST) Jean Paul Gaultier

17:30 (11:30 EST) Magda Butrym

18:00 (12:00 EST) Enfants Riches Déprimés

18:30 (12:30 EST) Ottolinger

20:00 (14:00 EST) McQueen

Day 8: Monday, March 9, 2026

10:00 (4:00 EST) Zimmermann

10:00 (4:00 EST) Ungaro

11:30 (5:50 EST) Shiatzy Chen

13:00 (7:00 EST) Gabriela Hearst

14:00 (8:00 EST) Time

15:00 (9:00 EST) Kiko Kostadinov

16:00 (10:00 EST) Abra

16:30 (10:30 EST) Boyarovskaya

16:30 (10:30 EST) Agnes B

19:00 (13:00 EST) Chanel

Day 9: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

10:30 (4:30 EST) Ujoh

11:30 (5:30 EST) Louis Vuitton

14:00 (8:00 EST) Miu Miu

15:00 (9:00 EST) Florentina Leitner

15:30 (9:30 EST) CFCL

16:00 (10:00 EST) EENK

17:00 (11:00 EST) Litkovska

18:00 (12:00 EST) Situationist

19:00 (13:00 EST) Pierre Cardin