What to Look Forward to at Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2027

There are two major debuts to look forward to this season at Paris Fashion Week: Drew Henry at Courrèges and Kai Nesselrath at Carven. In that respect, this season stands in stark contrast to the calendar for Spring Summer 2026, which included an unprecedented number of high-profile designer debuts: Jonathan Anderson’s first women’s ready-to-wear show at Dior, Miguel Castro Freitas’ debut at Mugler, Mark Thomas at Carven (more on that later), Jack and Laz at Loewe, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier, and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. Glenn Martens, who made his Maison Margiela couture debut the Summer before, also presented his first ready-to-wear collection for the house, while Michael Rider also showed what was technically his second collection for Celine, following his co-ed debut for resort. Quite the blockbuster week.

Fall 2026, on the other hand, was a more subdued affair with just one major debut: Antonin Tron at Balmain. That first collection was, honestly, a bit sleepy compared to the work of Tron’s predescessor, Olivier Rousteing, but there were glimmers of promise throughout, so it will be interesting to see what six more months of digging through the archives and getting to know the teams has produced.

Check out the full calendar below.

Day 1: Monday, September 28, 2026