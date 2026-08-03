What to Look Forward to at Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2027

There are two major debuts to look forward to this season at Paris Fashion Week: Drew Henry at Courrèges and Kai Nesselrath at Carven. In that respect, this season stands in stark contrast to the calendar for Spring Summer 2026, which included an unprecedented number of high-profile designer debuts: Jonathan Anderson’s first women’s ready-to-wear show at Dior, Miguel Castro Freitas’ debut at Mugler, Mark Thomas at Carven (more on that later), Jack and Laz at Loewe, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier, and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. Glenn Martens, who made his Maison Margiela couture debut the Summer before, also presented his first ready-to-wear collection for the house, while Michael Rider also showed what was technically his second collection for Celine, following his co-ed debut for resort. Quite the blockbuster week.
Fall 2026, on the other hand, was a more subdued affair with just one major debut: Antonin Tron at Balmain. That first collection was, honestly, a bit sleepy compared to the work of Tron’s predescessor, Olivier Rousteing, but there were glimmers of promise throughout, so it will be interesting to see what six more months of digging through the archives and getting to know the teams has produced.
Check out the full calendar below.
Day 1: Monday, September 28, 2026
It’s hard to believe this will be only the 4th runway show for Matières Fécales, which has become a favorite of celebrity stylists including Law Roach and Brad Goreski since their provocative and breathtaking Paris Fashion Week debut in March, 2025. Last season, designers Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran skewered the super rich and their monstrous body transformations in one of the most talked about shows (with some of the best stunt casting) of the season, so we can’t wait to see what they’ve got planned this time around.
14:30 – Julie Kegels
15:00 – Fidan Novruzova
15:00 – Kimhēkim
16:00 – Weinsanto
16:30 – Vautrait
17:00 – Maxhosa Africa
18:00 – Hodakova
19:00 – Matières Fécales
Day 2: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Dior, Margiela, and Saint Laurent are the heavy hitters on day two. Saint Laurent also has the latest start time of any show on the calendar this season, so you know the after party is gonna be a rager.
10:00 – Ester Manas
10:00 – Alexandra Golovanoff
10:00 – Ganni
11:30 – Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
13:00 – Mame Kurogouchi
14:30 – Christian Dior
16:00 – Burc Akyol
17:30 – Maison Margiela
18:00 – Pressiat
19:00 – Anrealage
21:00 – Saint Laurent
Day 3: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Drew Henry will make his Courrege debut on day three, while Antonin Tron will show his second collection for Balmain. But our highest hopes are with Julian Klausner at Dries Van Noten and Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford. Both have been doing exceptional work, with Ackermann showing his best collection yet for Tom Ford last season.
9:30 – Vaillant
10:00 – Loulou de Saison
10:30 – Courrèges
12:00 – The Row
13:30 – Balmain
14:00 – Ruohan
15:00 – Dries Van Noten
15:30 – Maitrepierre
16:00 – Stella McCartney
17:30 – Vaquera
18:30 – Acne Studios
20:00 – Tom Ford
Day 4: Thursday, October 1st
Kai Nesselrath, former head of women’s wear at Saint Laurent, will make his debut at Carven following the ouster of designer Mark Thomas after just one year. We are also especially excited to see what Chemena Kamali is cooking up at Chloé — last season was a triumph and as far as we’re concerned she has yet to misstep since taking the reigns from Gabriella Hearst in 2023. Balenciaga, Rick Owens, Schiaparelli, and Isabel Marant will round out the day.
10:00 – Chloé
11:00 – Junko Shimada
11:30 – ALAINPAUL
12:30 – Carven
14:00 – Balenciaga
15:30 – Cecilie Bahnsen
16:30 – Uma Wang
17:00 – Icicle
17:30 – Rick Owens
18:00 – GAUCHERE
19:00 – Schiaparelli
20:00 – Isabel Marant
Day 5: Friday, October 2, 2026
Day five is a bit of a mixed bag: there’s Loewe and Givenchy (both of which have been stellar since the arrival of their new designers: Jack and Laz, and Sarah Burton, respectively) then there’s Lanvin, where fashion industry veteran Peter Copping still has yet to make a splash.
9:30 – Léonard Paris
10:00 – Undercover
11:30 – Loewe
13:00 – Issey Miyake
14:00 – Jitrois
14:30 – Casablanca
15:30 – Lanvin
16:00 – Reverie by Caroline Hú
16:30 – Ottolinger
17:30 – Givenchy
19:00 – Yohji Yamamoto
20:00 – Victoria Beckham
Day 6: Saturday, October 3, 2026
Juya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons, and Celine are the big names on Day six of Paris Fashion Week. Alaïa has yet to name Pieter Mulier’s successor, so they will just be doing a presentation designed by the studio team, while Hermes will show the clothes their customers are forced to buy before they can get their hands on a Birkin.
10:00 – Barbara Bui
10:00 – Véronique Leroy
10:30 – Junya Watanabe
12:00 – Celine
13:00 – Noir Kei Ninomiya
13:30 – Nehera
14:00 – Vivienne Westwood
15:00 – Hermès
16:30 – Elie Saab
17:30 – Comme des Garçons
18:00 – Alaïa
18:30 – Ann Demeulemeester
Day 7: Sunday, October 4, 2026
Miu Miu, Valentino, Mugler, and JPG! After Duran Lantink polarizing Jean Paul Gaultier couture debut in July, we couldn’t be more excited to see what he has to offer for Spring Summer 2027.
10:00 – Margaret Howell
10:30 – Lacoste
12:00 – Niccolò Pasqualetti
13:00 – Miu Miu
14:00 – Akris
14:00 – Dice Kayek
14:30 – Paloma Wool
15:30 – Valentino
16:30 – Zomer
18:00 – Mossi
18:00 – Mugler
20:00 – Jean Paul Gaultier
Monday, October 5th
Matthieu Blazy’s second Spring ready-to-wear collection for Chanel is sure to be the focus of most of the day’s discourse, but after Sacai‘s spectacular menswear show back in June — that collaboration with Brooks Brothers was as wonderful as it was unexpected — we can’t wait to see what designer Chitose Abe has in store this season.
10:00 – Sacai
10:00 – Ungaro
11:30 – Shiatzy Chen
12:00 – Abra
13:00 – Gabriela Hearst
14:00 – TIME
14:30 – Zimmermann
16:00 – Kiko Kostadinov
16:30 – Florentina Leitner
17:30 – Agnès b.
20:00 – Chanel – Film of the show will be revealed at 9pm (Paris time)
Tuesday, October 6th
As always, Louis Vuitton will close out Paris Fashion Week (not to mention all of fashion month). We’re anticipating futuristic clothes, cartoonish proportions, blocky footwear, and an abundance of logo-laden bags.
9:30 – Xuly. Bët
10:00 – Ujoh
10:30 – Didu
11:30 – Litkovska
12:30 – Christopher Esber
13:30 – CFCL
14:00 – EENK
15:30 – Situationist
16:00 – Boyarovskaya
17:00 – Pierre Cardin
18:30 – Louis Vuitton
Absent from this year’s at Paris Fashion Week calendar is Rabanne, which parted ways with designer Julien Dossena in June, after 13 years. Olivier Rousteing has since been named the brand’s new creative director, but he will not make his runway debut at the brand until next season.
You can also check out the full calendar below.