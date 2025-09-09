Events

Pandora’s Talisman Party Kicked Off NYFW With A Personal Touch

Pamela Anderson, Tyla, KATSEYE, and more stars graced the sparkling soirée

by Aaron Royce
Sasha Allen, Alex Consani, Faith Harper (Sansho Scott/BFA.com)

Pandora had NYC’s fashion set thinking pink at the start of New York Fashion Week! The jewelry brand kicked off the city’s Spring 2026 season on Monday night, hosting a late-night party celebrating its new Talisman collection. The medallion-filled line gleamed across numerous stars we’re looking out for this week, including Tyla, Pamela Anderson, KATSEYE, Ciara, fka Twigs, and Alex Consani.

The fashion set was sparkling during the occasion, held at NYFW-favorite venue The Halo. The circular FiDi space was transformed into a soft, light pink respite from the early autumn chill, complete with plush chairs and plenty of champagne as attendees mingled. The full collection of Talisman bracelets and necklaces were displayed in a pink-curtained showroom, strung with embossed medallion charms symbolizing various emotions and personalities, from roses to cupids, snakes, hearts, and more.

KATSEYE’s Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeong, Daniela Avanzini, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza (Bre Johnson/BFA.com)

Jordan Rand, Alaire Thomas, England, Madi Webb (Deonté Lee/BFA.com)

The event’s allure was elevated with whispering headphone stations where attendees could learn more about these curated characters, shortly before picking up their own custom Talisman necklaces at a special jewelry station. But that wasn’t the only souvenir attendees took home! Many also took the pink crystal shards hanging from a centerpiece over the event’s grazing table, which proved a popular photo opportunity with its  juicy grapes, braided snake-shaped bread, and metallic silver chocolate almonds on Instagram Stories. Later on, FKA twigs took to the stage to sing a two-song set, followed by a DJ performance by designer Heron Preston, bringing the soirée to an enchanting—and fashionable—close.

 

The evening’s glittering guest list was complete with Megan Stalter, Justine Skye, Joy Sunday, Tommy Dorfman, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Edvin Thompson, Katya Tolstova, José Criales-Unzueta, Candace Marie, Dorian Braxton, Vienna Skye, Simi Muhumuza, Sofiyat Ibrahim, Sonia Tucker, Aimee Kelly, Gaby Aleixandre, Jordan Rand, Mary Leest, Bridget Brown, Nil Sani, Sarah Jane Nader, Dorian Who Rahimzadeh, Sasha Allen, Faith Harper, Alaire Thomas, England, Madi Webb, Sam Falb, Trinidad Alamos, Alaina Randazzo, AmyColeman, Zizi Strater, India Roby, Andrew Nguyen, and Emma Brooks.

