Pandemic Proof! The Brand That Sold $1 Million Worth Of Dresses In 30 Minutes

by Freya Drohan
Hill House Home (Instagram)

With fashion brands hanging on to their hats this year, it seems almost unfathomable that one four-year-old newcomer could rack up $1 million in sales in one 30-minute period last week. But such is the power of the viral Nap Dress and its creator, Hill House Home.

Co-founder and CEO Nell Diamond explained to Business of Fashion that upon launching new winter-ready colorways of the sleepwear-meets-chicwear garment (think: tartan, gold brocade, and shimmering navy finishes) the site reached seven-figures worth of sales just a half hour after launch. The line sheet had been teased for weeks in the run-up to landing online (Diamond has 46,000 followers on Instagram and the brand account has a further 70,000) and shoppers rushed to snag their desired items as soon as the clock struck 12. Present company included: I bought two at approximately 12.02.

Even by 12.05, Hill House Home had amassed $500,000 worth of sales. This is just the latest impressive headline for the successful direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand. Since trademarking the term Nap Dress, the concept has become something of a phenomenon. (Searches for the term grew over 400% this year, and sales of the category are expected to drive Hill House Home’s revenue up by 300% this year.)

The omnipresent garment, in its semi-sheer finish and cutesy gingham and stripe prints, had already become the go-to uniform during people’s housebound quarantine phase, but this new launch in party-themed fabrics and finishes proves its staying power and versatility. It has, of course, a lot to do with Diamond herself, who recently gave birth to twins.

Decked out in her own Nap Dresses (accessorized with sky-high platforms, quirky blouses, heart-shape sunglasses, and matching Alice bands) she took followers along for the journey and proved to be a more powerful marketing tool than any commercial model or well known brand ambassador. The term lifestyle brand gets tossed around willy nilly, but here is a founder who eats, sleeps, and breathes the exact wholesome aesthetic of her company—albeit with a sharp wit and infectious humor—without ever seeming contrived or staged.

When you think about it, all the runaway trends—fashion and otherwise—we’ve seen this year have harked back to simpler times; be it ‘cottagecore’; 1970s-reminiscent tie dye; roller skating; or Americana. The Nap Dress, with its soothing name, smocking, and innocent prints, is the sartorial equivalent of being gently tucked in for a bedtime story. (Even if you were donning yours for a morning of Zoom calls.) Whatever way your lifestyle changed this year, who wouldn’t want to be swaddled in gingham and tartan, and take a much-needed nap, only to awaken, already kitted out in a cute frock and ready to face a hopeful new world?

