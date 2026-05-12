Pamela Zamore Celebrates Spring at The Lowell Hotel with the Legacy Edit

Last Wednesday felt like a long-awaited reintroduction to that unmistakable New York spark of Spring. The tulips lining Park Avenue were in full bloom, a sight so pleasing it never seems to get old, even to the most seasoned New Yorkers. With spirits finally lifting after an unusually drawn-out winter, an effortlessly chic crowd gathered to celebrate Pamela Zamore and the launch of her Legacy Edit.

Tucked inside The Lowell Hotel, guests were welcomed into Majorelle’s Club Room, a space that feels far more like a beautifully appointed private sitting room than an event space. Soft tones bathe the room, which is lined with impeccably styled bookcases, creating an intimate, unusually comfortable atmosphere that encouraged guests to settle in, linger, and decompress.

Cocktails and green juices were passed as guests eased into the afternoon, catching up on summer plans and recent travels. Many gravitated toward the couches near the roaring fireplace, where conversations unfolded alongside moments spent admiring and trying on pieces from the collection. Guests including Brooke Kennan, Celia Nichols, Whitney Mogavero, Ashley Koch, Stephanie Stamas, Samantha Pariente, Nina Sarin Arias of Arias, Lesley Vecsler, Sophie Elgort, PJ Pascual, Dani Stahl, Natasha Das of Danarys, Kathleen Lynch, and Emily Rockefeller embraced the experience in their own way. Several chose to wear their favorite pieces throughout the afternoon, as they considered which designs might ultimately find a permanent place in their collections.

Once guests sat for lunch, more conversation easily flowed over a lunch of Majorelle salad, sautéed salmon, and a decadent nougat glacé. Even as the table was quietly cleared, many guests lingered, reluctant to let the afternoon end, continuing on with another round of cocktails and one last look at the jewels.

By the time the gathering wrapped, it was clear that Zamore’s Legacy Edit had resonated. In a city often preoccupied with the next best thing , this lunch felt grounded in something more. It was intimate, thoughtful, and refreshingly unhurried. A reminder that the most memorable occasions are often the ones that feel closest to home, especially when that home away from home happens to be Majorelle!

All Images: Ryan Sides