Out East Guide 2026: 6 of the Best Things to Do in The Hamptons This Summer

Every year, someone declares that the Hamptons have peaked. And every year, the Hamptons politely ignore them. As is usually the case, Summer 2026 has arrived alongside a fresh crop of openings, reinventions, and experiences that prove the East End remains remarkably adept at reinventing the wheel yet still serves us the same old-timey nostalgia we all know and love (at least some of us)!

This season’s mood? Less flash, more experience the moment. The new luxury isn’t necessarily the hard-to-get reservation (although those certainly still exist). It’s a mobile sauna parked beside the ocean or even your backyard. A members-only yacht without the commitment of ownership. A beautifully restored historic inn. A perfect martini served somewhere you’ll swear you’ve been going to for years, even though it opened three weeks ago.

Whether you’re spending the summer in Southampton, weekends in Sag Harbor, or simply plotting your annual migration out East, we’ve got the 411 on everything new and buzzy this summer: from where to stay and work out, to where to shop, eat, and indulge to, now, what to do while you’re out and about. Because the Hamptons isn’t just a place, it’s an experience, and you definitely want to get the most out of yours.

39750 County Road 48, Southold, NY 11971

For those venturing beyond the Hamptons this summer, Sparkling Pointe remains one of the North Fork’s most delightful destinations. Founded in 2004 by Tom and Cynthia Rosicki, the winery is dedicated exclusively to traditional Méthode Champenoise sparkling wines, producing an acclaimed collection of bubbly from sustainably grown Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier. Guests can sip on the vineyard terrace, in the elegant Tasting House, or inside the VIP Bubble Lounge, while a new self-guided vineyard tour launching this season offers an immersive look at the winemaking process through a series of interactive stops throughout the 40-acre property, the first experience of its kind on the North Fork.

For those splitting their summer between the East End and South Florida, Slate Aviation is making the commute considerably more civilized with new semi-private flights connecting the Hamptons and Palm Beach. The service offers a seamless alternative to commercial travel, allowing passengers to move between two of the country’s most coveted seasonal destinations with ease. Consider it the ultimate luxury travel hack for anyone determined to maximize both their Hamptons weekends and Palm Beach social calendar.

The Hamptons’ preferred transportation service for celebrities, executives, and discerning travelers is making summer traffic slightly more bearable with a new concierge-style offering. This season, Attitude New York will pick up food orders from E.A.T. on behalf of passengers at no additional charge, ensuring breakfast, lunch, dinner, or road-trip snacks are waiting in the car upon arrival. It’s a small touch, perhaps, but one that feels particularly appreciated somewhere around the middle of the Long Island Expressway.

Move over pickleball, saunas are quickly becoming the Hamptons’ wellness obsession. For those who don’t have one built into their basement, Bunji Box Sauna offers the next best thing: a mobile, wood-fired cedar barrel sauna delivered directly to your home, rental, or event. The family-owned company pairs its traditional Finnish-inspired sauna experience with optional cold plunges and guided contrast-therapy sessions, allowing guests to enjoy one of wellness’s hottest trends without lifting more than a finger. Equal parts restorative ritual and crowd-pleasing party amenity, it’s one of the more unexpected luxuries popping up across the East End this summer.

9 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

51 Pine Neck Ave, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

For those who believe summer is best experienced from the water, Yacht Hampton has introduced FleetShare, a membership program offering on-demand access to a fleet of luxury boats based out of Sag Harbor. Members can choose from everything from sleek day cruisers and Jet Skis to larger yachts for entertaining, all without the responsibilities of ownership. The service has quickly become one of the season’s most coveted lifestyle perks, providing a turnkey way to enjoy the East End’s boating culture whenever the mood, or weather forecast, strikes. Even better, select memberships now include access to vessels in Palm Beach, making it easier than ever to maintain the East Coast boating lifestyle.

For those seeking a more seamless approach to luxury living, Fountain of Youth Foods & Home offers bespoke household management services tailored to the needs of discerning families and estates. Founded by private chef and estate expert Jess Asaro, whose client roster has included names like Timothée Chalamet and Sofia Richie Grainge, the concierge-style agency specializes in everything from private chef placement and culinary management to estate staffing, household operations, and curated entertaining. With a focus on discretion, warmth, and meticulous attention to detail, Fountain of Youth has quickly become a trusted resource for families looking to elevate everyday living in the Hamptons.