Out East Guide 2026: The 5 Best New Places to Get Your Beauty and Wellness Fix in The Hamptons

Every year, someone declares that the Hamptons have peaked. And every year, the Hamptons politely ignore them. As is usually the case, Summer 2026 has arrived alongside a fresh crop of openings, reinventions, and experiences that prove the East End remains remarkably adept at reinventing the wheel yet still serves us the same old-timey nostalgia we all know and love (at least some of us)!

This season’s mood? Less flash, more experience the moment. The new luxury isn’t necessarily the hard-to-get reservation (although those certainly still exist). It’s a mobile sauna parked beside the ocean or even your backyard. A members-only yacht without the commitment of ownership. A beautifully restored historic inn. A perfect martini served somewhere you’ll swear you’ve been going to for years, even though it opened three weeks ago.

Whether you’re spending the summer in Southampton, weekends in Sag Harbor, or simply plotting your annual migration out East, we’ve got the 411 on everything new and buzzy out East this summer: from where to stay and work out, to where to shop and eat to, now, where to pamper yourself like royalty. Get ready to relax in style!

290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

Swiss skincare powerhouse La Prairie is returning to Gurney’s Montauk this summer with an exclusive oceanfront treatment suite at the resort’s renowned Seawater Spa. Available through the season, the partnership offers a menu of luxury facials designed to boost radiance, sculpt facial contours, and deliver the brand’s signature glow, alongside new body treatments and advanced wellness enhancements that complement Gurney’s holistic approach to restoration and relaxation. Set against sweeping Atlantic views, the experience combines cutting-edge skincare science with one of the most coveted spa settings in the Hamptons, making it the ultimate post-beach indulgence.

74 James Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937

Adding another layer of luxury to one of the season’s most anticipated hotel reopenings, renowned hairstylist and colorist Paul Labrecque is bringing his signature salon experience to The Hedges Inn beginning June 11. Guests can book a range of beauty services, from blowouts, styling, color, and extensions to makeup application, lashes, and brow shaping, in a private salon suite on property, with select appointments available with Labrecque himself. For those staying elsewhere, the team will also offer expanded house-call services throughout the Hamptons.

3. Arōe (Mobile Across the Hamptons)

Whether you’re recovering from a late night, prepping for a busy weekend, or simply looking to feel your best, Arōe is bringing a more elevated approach to concierge wellness to the Hamptons this summer. Founded by critical care nurse Lauren Hawkins, the luxury medical wellness practice delivers personalized IV hydration, NAD+ therapy, peptides, and other treatments directly to homes, hotels, and events throughout the East End. What sets Arōe apart is its highly individualized approach–every treatment is tailored in real time based on a client’s specific needs–and its team of exclusively critical care nurses, ensuring an exceptional level of expertise and care. The company is also partnering with destinations including Surf Lodge, Hero Beach Club and Crow’s Nest, making its signature services more accessible than ever this season.

337 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

Luxury wellness retreat Shou Sugi Ban House is elevating its already impressive spa offerings this summer with a residency from celebrity facialist Ivan Pol, better known as The Beauty Sandwich. Available from July through Labor Day, Pol will bring his sought-after sculpting and skin-tightening treatments to the Water Mill sanctuary, offering guests access to the same glow-enhancing techniques favored by celebrities and beauty insiders alike. From advanced facial contouring to full-body rejuvenation treatments, the residency adds another compelling reason to book a restorative escape at the Hamptons’ premier wellness destination.

43 Windmill Ln, Southampton, NY 11968

One of New York City’s most celebrated beauty spots has officially arrived in the Hamptons. Julien and Suelyn Farel have opened Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa in Southampton, bringing the same luxury experience that has made their Park Avenue flagship a favorite among editors, executives, and social swans. The expansive new space features hair, makeup, nail, and spa services under one roof, along with the brand’s signature “Power Beauty” approach, which allows multiple treatments to be performed simultaneously for clients short on time but unwilling to compromise on pampering. For anyone looking to emerge from a Hamptons weekend looking even better than when they arrived, this may be the season’s most useful new address.