Out East Guide 2026: The 4 Best New Places to Work Out in the Hamptons

Every year, someone declares that the Hamptons have peaked. And every year, the Hamptons politely ignore them. As is usually the case, Summer 2026 has arrived alongside a fresh crop of openings, reinventions, and experiences that prove the East End remains remarkably adept at reinventing the wheel yet still serves us the same old-timey nostalgia we all know and love (at least some of us)!

This season’s mood? Less flash, more experience the moment. The new luxury isn’t necessarily the hard-to-get reservation (although those certainly still exist). It’s a mobile sauna parked beside the ocean or even your backyard. A members-only yacht without the commitment of ownership. A beautifully restored historic inn. A perfect martini served somewhere you’ll swear you’ve been going to for years, even though it opened three weeks ago.

Whether you’re spending the summer in Southampton, weekends in Sag Harbor, or simply plotting your annual migration out East, we’ve got the 411 on everything new and buzzy out East this summer: from where to stay to where to shop and eat to, now, where to work out. Get your sweat on!

1. The Pearl x WAVE Wellness (Southampton)

15b Hill St, Southampton, NY 11968

Two of the wellness world’s most community-driven brands are teaming up this summer as The Pearl brings its signature movement experience to WAVE Wellness in Southampton. Following a Memorial Day Weekend kickoff, founder Marcella Hymowitz will take up residency throughout August, offering dance-forward classes that blend fitness, music, connection, and pure fun. Designed to get participants moving, sweating, and smiling, the collaboration promises to deliver a fresh take on wellness, and one that feels as much like a celebration as it does a workout.

760 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

One of the fastest-growing fitness concepts is making its Hamptons debut this summer with the launch of the FS8 Summer House in Water Mill. Combining Pilates, yoga, and resistance training into a single 50-minute, reformer-inspired workout, FS8 has built a global following thanks to its low-impact, high-results approach that is accessible to all fitness levels. The seasonal studio will offer daily classes and special appearances from Olympic silver medalist and FS8 ambassador Kassidy Cook throughout the summer, bringing a fresh dose of international wellness culture to the East End.

66 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937

Now entering its third summer out east, KZ Pilates+ continues to attract a devoted following with founder Kevyn Zeller’s highly personalized approach to classical, full-apparatus Pilates. Located on Newtown Lane, the boutique studio specializes in intimate semi-private sessions that offer a more customized alternative to traditional group fitness classes. New this season is Restore & Radiate, a Sunday recovery-focused experience that combines Cadillac Pilates, HigherDOSE PEMF therapy, restorative bodywork, breathwork, and meditation to help guests unwind and reset before the week ahead. Consider it the perfect antidote to a busy Hamptons weekend, and perhaps the second-best thing you’ll do on a Sunday after a Sagaponack General Store breakfast run.

626 Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

Hero Beach Club is doubling down on wellness this summer with an expanded lineup of fitness classes, beach workouts, and restorative programming. A highlight of the summer calendar is the return of Hero Volley, the three-day-long beach volleyball tournament hosted by Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings. Now in its second year, the event brings together amateur and professional athletes for a spirited competition that perfectly captures Montauk’s unique blend of sport, community, and laid-back beach culture.