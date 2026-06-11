Out East Guide 2026: The 13 Best New Places to Shop in The Hamptons

Every year, someone declares that the Hamptons have peaked. And every year, the Hamptons politely ignore them. As is usually the case, Summer 2026 has arrived alongside a fresh crop of openings, reinventions, and experiences that prove the East End remains remarkably adept at reinventing the wheel yet still serves us the same old-timey nostalgia we all know and love (at least some of us)!

This season’s mood? Less flash, more experience the moment. The new luxury isn’t necessarily the hard-to-get reservation (although those certainly still exist). It’s a mobile sauna parked beside the ocean or even your backyard. A members-only yacht without the commitment of ownership. A beautifully restored historic inn. A perfect martini served somewhere you’ll swear you’ve been going to for years, even though it opened three weeks ago.

Whether you’re spending the summer in Southampton, weekends in Sag Harbor, or simply plotting your annual migration out East, we’ve got your summer covered. From the newest places to stay and eat to, now, the best just-opened shopping desitninations. So check out our picks below and get ready to have some very uncomfortable conversations with your partner about your excessive spending.

17 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937

One of the most anticipated retail arrivals of the season, Chanel has unveiled a new East Hampton boutique on Newtown Lane, bringing the French fashion house’s signature blend of luxury and effortless summer style to the heart of the village. Designed as a chic Parisian-inspired retreat, the two-level space features ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, watches, fine jewelry, and pieces from the vibrant Coco Beach 2026 collection, including raffia bags, colorful resortwear, and beach-ready accessories.

2397 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

One of the season’s chicest collaborations has arrived in Bridgehampton, where Kith Women and Vivrelle have teamed up on a summer pop-up featuring Kith Women’s Summer 2026 collection alongside a curated selection of designer handbags and accessories from Vivrelle’s shared closet, including pieces from Prada, Loewe, and Christian Dior. The space also serves as a seasonal Vivrelle showroom, allowing members to swap items out east while introducing new shoppers to the luxury membership platform. Beyond fashion, visitors can enjoy exclusive Kith Treats offerings, including Cherry and Passionfruit Creamsicle ice cream creations, as well as Ronnie’s Pronto frozen coffee and matcha, available exclusively at the Bridgehampton location. With a summer lineup of member events, wellness activations, and brand collaborations also on tap, expect this stylish outpost to be one of the East End’s busiest stops all season long.

23 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937

After several successful Southampton pop-ups, Palm Beach favorite Coniglio has officially planted roots in East Hampton with a permanent boutique. Known for its colorful, effortless resortwear and playful approach to dressing, the brand offers a collection designed to flatter, with many pieces embracing a relaxed, one-size-fits-most philosophy. The charming shop channels the feeling of stepping into a stylish friend’s apartment,albeit one with impeccable taste and an enviable vacation wardrobe, making it a welcome addition to East Hampton.

805 Montauk Hwy UNIT 3, Montauk, NY 11954

What started as a series of cult-favorite pop-ups has quickly evolved into one of the East End’s most buzzed-about lifestyle brands. Founded by Kate Diament, Montauk General Store has built a devoted following around its signature house-made matcha, coveted merchandise, and carefully curated collaborations that capture the carefree spirit of a Hamptons summer. This season, the brand has established a more permanent presence in Amagansett, where visitors can sip its famous matcha creations and discover a rotating lineup of brand activations and partnerships. Equal parts café, concept store, and lifestyle destination, Montauk General Store is a must-see spot for Hamptons tastemakers.

66 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937

Beauty insiders have a new reason to make a detour down Newtown Lane this summer. Luxury beauty retailer Violet Grey has opened its East Hampton boutique, bringing its discerning edit of skincare, makeup, fragrance, and wellness products to the East End. Known for carrying only the brands and products that meet its exacting standards, the retailer has built a cult following around names like Victoria Beckham Beauty, Westman Atelier, and Dr. Barbara Sturm. More than just a beauty store, the intimate space offers makeup services, founder events, expert-led experiences, and personalized consultations, creating the kind of glamorous, discovery-driven atmosphere that feels perfectly at home in East Hampton.

102 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Madewell has officially landed in Sag Harbor with a new 2,600-square-foot women’s boutique at 102 Main Street that feels as much like an artist’s studio as it does a retail store. Inspired by the intersection of gallery, workshop, and creative space, the thoughtfully designed outpost offers the brand’s signature denim alongside breezy linens, effortless dresses, woven accessories, and other summer-ready essentials. Beyond the shopping, Madewell is also embracing its new East End home through partnerships with local organizations and a series of community-focused events and activations planned throughout the season.

144 N Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937

JJUIN has opened its first brick-and-mortar boutique in a beautifully restored farmhouse on North Main Street. Founded by East Hampton residents June Haynes, a former luxury executive whose résumé includes Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Elie Saab, and Jerry Swartz, the globally inspired lifestyle brand offers a carefully curated collection of handcrafted home décor, fashion, and objets d’art created in collaboration with artisans across Africa, Asia, and Europe. From sculptural Moroccan ceramics and Egyptian mother-of-pearl accessories to elegant kaftans, abayas, and silk pajamas, each piece reflects JJUIN’s mission of blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. With rotating limited-edition collections and a destination-shopping feel, the boutique is quickly becoming a must-visit for design lovers seeking something truly unique this summer.

77 Jobs Ln, Southampton, NY 11968

Luxury fragrance house Creed is making its Hamptons debut this summer with a seasonal boutique on Jobs Lane, bringing its storied heritage and iconic scents to one of the East End’s premier shopping destinations. Open through Labor Day, the elegant Southampton outpost invites visitors to discover the full Creed fragrance collection, including beloved favorites like Aventus, Green Irish Tweed, and Silver Mountain Water, alongside exclusive offerings, personalized consultations, custom engraving, and bespoke gifting services.

1 Pond Ln, Southampton, NY 11968

Just in time for peak summer season, Business & Pleasure Co. has opened the doors to its new Southampton Summer House, a stylish outpost dedicated to all things coastal living. Inspired by the nostalgia of summers out East, the space showcases the brand’s signature striped umbrellas, loungers, entertaining essentials, picnic accessories, and outdoor lifestyle collections, all curated with the effortless elegance that has made Business & Pleasure a favorite among beachgoers and design enthusiasts alike. More than just a store, the Summer House is designed as a seasonal gathering place and a welcome reminder that every day is better under a striped umbrella.

60 Jobs Ln, Southampton, NY 11968

Spanish footwear favorite Flabelus has opened a seasonal Southampton boutique just steps from Jobs Lane, bringing its colorful, cult-favorite shoes to the East End through October. Inspired by the spirit of a classic beach club, the charming space features nostalgic coastal touches and a breezy summer atmosphere that perfectly complements the brand’s playful aesthetic. Adding to the appeal, Flabelus is preparing a collaboration with Colombian resortwear label Juan de Dios, which will introduce a curated selection of ready-to-wear and swimwear, making the boutique a one-stop destination for effortless summer style.

207 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937

Luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman is bringing a dose of safari-inspired glamour to the Hamptons this summer with its first-ever East End shopping installation at The Maidstone. Dubbed Exotic Escape, the limited-time boutique features a curated assortment of the brand’s Summer 2026 collection, including animal-print styles, statement wedges, party-ready platforms, sleek sandals, and elevated everyday flats designed for everything from beachside lunches to late-night soirées. Set within the recently reimagined Maidstone, the pop-up perfectly captures the season’s wanderlust-driven mood, offering visitors a chic shopping experience infused with a touch of la dolce vita and vacation glamour.

120 N Sea Rd, Southampton, NY 11968

A Hamptons institution for more than three decades, Red Horse Market has expanded its East End footprint with a new Southampton location while continuing to serve as one of the area’s best-kept culinary secrets. Originally opened in East Hampton in the 1990s, the family-owned market has long been a favorite of private chefs, food enthusiasts, and locals seeking premium USDA Prime and Wagyu beef, pristine local seafood, house-made prepared foods, and carefully curated specialty products. The new 6,000-square-foot Southampton outpost builds on that legacy with an expansive selection of gourmet provisions and chef-quality ingredients, all delivered with the warmth and personal touch that have made the Pineda family a beloved part of the Hamptons food scene. Whether you’re stocking a summer house, planning a dinner party, or simply looking for one of the best steaks on the East End, Red Horse Market remains a destination worth visiting.

70 Main Street, Southampton, NY 11968

Sam Edelman is expanding its East End footprint this summer with a new seasonal boutique in the heart of Southampton. Located on Main Street, the shop brings together the full Sam Edelman lifestyle under one roof, offering a curated selection of ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, fragrance, and accessories designed for effortless summer dressing. Blending timeless style with the relaxed sophistication that defines both the brand and its Hamptons clientele, the boutique is poised to become a go-to destination for everything from beach weekends to summer soirées.