Out East Guide 2026: 24 Best New Restaurants in the Hamptons

Every year, someone declares that the Hamptons have peaked. And every year, the Hamptons politely ignore them. As is usually the case, Summer 2026 has arrived alongside a fresh crop of openings, reinventions, and experiences that prove the East End remains remarkably adept at reinventing the wheel yet still serves us the same old-timey nostalgia we all know and love (at least some of us)!

This season’s mood? Less flash, more experience the moment. The new luxury isn’t necessarily the hard-to-get reservation (although those certainly still exist). It’s a mobile sauna parked beside the ocean or even your backyard. A members-only yacht without the commitment of ownership. A beautifully restored historic inn. A perfect martini served somewhere you’ll swear you’ve been going to for years, even though it opened three weeks ago.

Whether you’re spending the summer in Southampton, weekends in Sag Harbor, or simply plotting your annual migration out East, we’ve got your covered. From where to stay to where to shop to the all-important question of where to eat. And speaking of where to eat, here’s our list of the best new restaurants (and bars and coffee shops) out East. Get your reservations now because these places will fill up.

51 Division St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

What started as a hush hush diner opening on Division Street has quickly become one of Sag Harbor’s most talked-about destinations, thanks largely to word-of-mouth buzz and a steady stream of devoted regulars. The tiny eight-seat spot from Julian Cavin, Martine Langatta, and Jonny Shipes has developed a cult following for its elevated take on diner classics, including a candy bacon egg-and-cheese on an everything-seasoned kaiser roll, locally sourced produce from Quail Hill and Balsam Farms, and a Banana Milkshake inspired by the legendary Cyril’s. Don’t be surprised if the line outside feels as much like a social hierarchy as it does a wait for breakfast.

281 County Rd 39A, Southampton, NY 11968

Fresh off its buzzy Soho debut, Maison Close is bringing its distinctly French Riviera sensibility to Southampton with a summer residency at the Capri Hotel. Set poolside, the restaurant channels the glamour of Saint-Tropez through leisurely brunches, elegant seafood dishes, Mediterranean-inspired fare, and an atmosphere that effortlessly transitions from daytime lounging to raucous summer evenings.

148 S Emerson Ave 1st Floor, Montauk, NY 11954

After first earning a following during its pop-up run at Ruschmeyer’s, Talya has found a permanent home on the Montauk beachfront. The restaurant blends Greek flavors with subtle French influences, resulting in a menu of seafood-forward dishes, vibrant Mediterranean ingredients, and elevated coastal fare. Highlights include wild striped bass wrapped in vine leaves, crab orzo, and kebabs served with currants and pistachios, all enjoyed against one of Montauk’s most enviable waterfront settings.

2426 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Gabby Karan de Felice is expanding her beloved Tutto Il Giorno family with the debut of Tutto Caffè, a casual all-day concept opening this summer in the former Golden Pear space (yessss, please). Designed as a relaxed complement to the popular restaurant’s Hamptons outposts, the new café promises Italian-inspired coffee, pastries, light fare, and an easygoing atmosphere perfect for a quick breakfast, leisurely lunch, or afternoon espresso break.

15 Prospect St, Southampton, NY 11968

The former Main Prospect space has been transformed into Sirene, a Mediterranean chophouse that pairs classic steakhouse offerings with coastal European influences. The menu ranges from mezze and kebabs to premium cuts of steak, fresh seafood, whole branzino, and lobster, while the property’s lush outdoor gardens provide a picturesque backdrop for dinner. On weekends, DJs add a fun touch, making Sirene one of Montauk’s newest destinations for dining and nightlife.

6. The Corner (Sag Harbor)

1 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

A longtime Sag Harbor favorite is entering a new chapter under the ownership of local restaurateurs John and Kelly Piccinnini, the husband-and-wife team behind The Clam Bar and Sett Coffee. While preserving the beloved neighborhood character that has made The Corner a Main Street institution, the refreshed concept introduces thoughtful design updates, an elevated comfort-food menu, and a renewed focus on local flavor. Expect classics like burgers and fish and chips alongside regional craft beers, chic interiors, and subtle nods to Sag Harbor’s maritime heritage, all while maintaining the warm, familiar atmosphere that has made The Corner a gathering place for generations.

10 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937

From the team behind Springs Tavern & Grill comes Lion’s Nook Bar & Grill, a new East Hampton Village restaurant that pays homage to the historic space formerly occupied by O’Malley’s and Rowdy Hall. Combining the charm of a classic English pub with a fresh, modern perspective, the restaurant will serve elevated American fare alongside your old-timey tavern favorites, all in a welcoming setting designed to become a year-round gathering place.

8. Jean’s Beach at Old Stove Pub (Sagaponack)

3516 Montauk Hwy, Sagaponack, NY 11962

Although the historic Old Stove Pub remains under renovation following its acquisition by the team behind downtown favorite Jean’s, the property is already generating anticipation for what’s to come. This summer, Jean’s Beach will host a series of intimate field dinners featuring acclaimed chefs from some of New York City’s most sought-after restaurants, offering guests an early taste of the culinary vision planned for the beloved Hamptons landmark.

239 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

For one week this July, Brooklyn’s buzzy cocktail destination Bar Rêve will bring a touch of Belle Époque Paris to Canoe Place Inn with a limited-time residency at the historic Hampton Bays property. From July 7–12, guests can enjoy nightly cocktails in The Study as well as a curated selection of spritzes and frozen drinks served throughout the property, blending Bar Rêve’s refined, Parisian-inspired hospitality with Canoe Place’s laid-back coastal elegance. Don’t miss the bar’s signature Dirty Martini Chargé, a customizable take on the classic cocktail that has quickly become a favorite among its devoted Brooklyn following.

29 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Sag Harbor native and veteran restaurateur Michael Nolan is returning to his roots with the opening of Miracle, a new restaurant on Main Street that blends modern American cuisine with a warm, neighborhood feel. Located in the former Vin Sur Vingt space, the year-round destination will feature seasonal dishes crafted by acclaimed chef Jesus Gonzales, alongside inviting interiors inspired by traditional English pub culture. With deep local ties and a thoughtful approach to hospitality, Miracle is poised to become one of Sag Harbor’s most anticipated new dining spots of the summer.

81 Shore Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964

A trip to Shelter Island is getting even more tempting this summer thanks to a new cocktail menu avaialble at The Pridwin, curated by iconic Greenwich Village cocktail destination Dante. Throughout the season, hotel guests can sip their way through a specialty cocktail menu inspired by Dante’s award-winning bar program, all while taking in the waterfront views that have made The Pridwin an East End favorite for generations. Be sure to mark your calendar for Sunday evenings, when the property will host Martini & Mahjong nights, a stylish weekly gathering that pairs expertly crafted cocktails with a little friendly competition and plenty of old-school summer charm.

484 W Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954

A new chapter is underway at Gosman’s Dock with the debut of Lobster House & Clam Bar, a waterfront restaurant inspired by beloved favorites from the former Inlet Café and Clam Bar. Featuring fresh seafood sourced directly from Montauk waters, classic dockside dining, and sweeping harbor views, the restaurant joins the return of the popular Topside Bar, where guests can sip cocktails and enjoy one of the best sunset vantage points on the East End.

290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

One of downtown Manhattan’s buzziest nightlife destinations is bringing its signature after-hours energy to Montauk this summer with a seasonal residency at Gurney’s. Taking over the resort’s oceanfront Dune Lounge, Chelsea Living Room will transform the space into a stylish late-night gathering spot complete with rotating DJs, a martini-focused cocktail menu, and elevated bites including caviar service, lobster toast, and other shareable favorites. With cozy, candlelit vibes, sweeping ocean views, and an atmosphere that evolves from relaxed sunset cocktails to lively late-night soirées, it’ll surely become one of Montauk’s most coveted nightlife spots this season.

32 Star Island Rd, Montauk, NY 11954

Montauk Yacht Club is ushering in a new era of waterfront dining with the debut of Alba Spiaggia, a coastal Italian restaurant overlooking Lake Montauk. Replacing the former Ocean Club, the new concept from Prince Street Hospitality celebrates the flavors of the Italian seaside with house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, fresh seafood, vibrant seasonal dishes, and an atmosphere designed to linger from long lunches into sunset dinners. With dockside views, open-fire cooking, and a distinctly Mediterranean spirit, Alba Spiaggia is it this summer.

203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY

Created by Roundtree owner Sylvia Wong, Nourish brings a wellness-minded approach to dining with a menu that draws inspiration from destinations including Bali, the Maldives, and Turks and Caicos. Helmed by chef Dewa Wijaya, the restaurant focuses on nutrient-rich ingredients and globally influenced flavors, offering everything from grain-free toast topped with avocado and heirloom tomatoes to whole local sea bass, restorative soups, and a lobster roll reimagined with macadamia nut and miso instead of traditional mayonnaise.

31 Race Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937

What began as one of last summer’s most sought-after reservations is officially becoming an East End mainstay. Following a sold-out debut season, Camp Rubirosa is back for good, baby, bringing the beloved iconic Mulberry Street restaurant to its Race Lane location each year. Guests can once again look forward to those tie-dye pizzas, Italian-American favorites, and the nostalgic camp-inspired atmosphere that quickly made it a favorite last summer.

95 School Street, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

For those craving a taste of the Mediterranean without the transatlantic flight, Elaia Estiatorio continues to bring the flavors of Greece to the Hamptons. Owned by Chris Boudouris and Sofia Crokos, the beloved Bridgehampton restaurant pairs locally sourced seasonal ingredients with authentic Greek recipes, thoughtfully crafted cocktails, and an impressive selection of Greek wines. New menu additions for the summer season offer even more reasons to linger over lunch or dinner.

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

One of the season’s most talked-about openings arrives in the former home of Estia’s Little Kitchen, the beloved neighborhood spot that served Sag Harbor for nearly three decades. The California-born wellness brand brings its cult-favorite smoothies, açaí bowls, tonics, and health-focused lifestyle ethos to the East End, adding a distinctly West Coast energy to Sag Harbor. Whether you’re stopping in after a workout, grabbing a smoothie before the beach, or simply curious about the brand that has attracted celebrity devotees from Malibu to Miami, SunLife is poised to become one of the summer’s most buzzed-about new arrivals.

136 Main Street, Amagansett, NY 11937

The team behind The Clam Bar and The Corner has added coffee to its growing East End portfolio with Sett Coffee, a charming café and provisions shop in the heart of Amagansett. Offering specialty coffee, matcha, fresh pastries, and a curated selection of pantry goods, the stylish space has quickly become an East End favorite. With its beach-inspired design and playful details, Sett is the kind of place you’ll find yourself returning to long after your morning caffeine fix.

435 E Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954

Bringing a touch of the Mediterranean to Montauk, Barlume Beach is one of the summer’s most anticipated openings from LDV Hospitality. Set on 40,000 square feet overlooking Montauk Harbor, the stylish new hotel and beach club combines waterfront accommodations, all-day dining, lively music programming, and a distinctly European sensibility inspired by la dolce vita. Guests can expect coastal Italian fare, craft cocktails, marina views, wellness offerings, and a social scene that evolves from laid-back afternoons to some scene-y evenings.

341 Pantigo Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937

One of downtown Manhattan’s favorite cocktail destinations is returning to the Hamptons for a second summer residency at Moby’s. Bringing its signature hospitality, The Tusk Bar will once again take over the East Hampton hotspot with a rotating menu of seasonal cocktails, a front-facing oyster station, and the kind of convivial energy that makes it difficult to stop at just one drink. Consider it a welcome taste of the city (without having to sit through Sunday traffic to get there)!

474 W Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954

After one of the most talked-about debut seasons in Montauk, Mary Lou’s is returning for a second summer with an expanded lineup of live music, new culinary offerings, and the anything-can-happen vibes that quickly made it a favorite. Last year’s roster featured performances from artists including Austin Millz, Coco & Breezy, Chromeo, and The Castellows, along with standout collaborations from Sushi by Bou and Arthur & Sons. While this summer’s details are still under wraps, guests can expect plenty of reasons to make Mary Lou’s a regular stop on their summer nights out.

47 Montauk Hwy, East Hampton, NY 11937

After a successful Hamptons debut last summer, Crazy Pizza returns to East Hampton for another season of ultra-thin, hand-tossed pizzas and its signature high-energy show. It’s set within a retro-glam space complete with a central bar, outdoor dining, live DJs, and the brand’s famous spinning pizza chefs. Even more exciting, new for 2026, guests can also sign up for chef-led pizza-making classes for both adults and children, while a series of exclusive local collaborations and limited-edition cocktails promise plenty of reasons to return throughout the summer.

24. Este at Offshore Montauk (Montauk)

71 S Emerson Avenue, Montauk, New York 11954

Offshore Montauk is entering its next chapter with the addition of Este, a three-level oceanfront dining and entertainment destination slated to open later this season. Perched between the Atlantic Ocean and Fort Pond, the rooftop restaurant will offer panoramic sunset views alongside a menu centered on locally sourced ingredients and craft cocktails. New fire pits, outdoor movie nights, and even more on the horizon as plans for a future members club begin to take shape, further position Offshore as one of Montauk’s most exciting Hamptons destinations.