Out And About! Your NYFW Weekend Party Report!

After the party is the afterparty! This weekend, fashion insiders jetted from show to show—but made time afterwards for parties and dinners across the city. From Ralph Lauren to Target, take a glimpse inside the exclusive events that led the Fashion Week social scene.

Ralph Lauren’s Shining Bash Celebrates Ralph’s Club With Usher

Leave it to Ralph Lauren to get chicsters into FiDi on a school night! On Saturday, editors, influencers, and models packed the gilded halls of 49 Chambers Street for a special launch party celebrating the brand’s latest fragrance, Ralph’s Club New York Eau de Parfum. Attendees were greeted by waitstaff presenting the new scent—a fresh, smoothly sweet mixture of sandalwood, blackcurrant, lavender, and moss—on silver platters, as well as Ralph’s Club logo-branded grilled cheese sandwiches that became the night’s most popular photo opp. Just before midnight, Usher (who’s also the fragrance’s new face) appeared in a purple velvet tux to share special remarks before shiny silver confetti burst from the ceiling, filling the air with fanfare. The city skyline-themed soirée’s glamorous crowd included Anok Yai, Jodie Turner-Smith, Ashlee Simpson, James Turlington, Taylor Hill, Alton Mason, Pom Klementieff, Mark Ronson, Evan Ross, Jennifer Goicoechea, Valentina Ferrer, Nigel Sylvester, Deacon Phillipe, Grace Gummer, Ryan Destiny, Ollie Muhl, Antwaun Sargent, Karrueche Tran, Meredith Duxbury, SAINt JHN, Marc Forne, Delaney Rowe, Jesse Metcalfe, Baptiste Giabiconi, Noah Mills, Kiel Tutin, Chris Appleton, Lukas Gage, TIWE, Mary Beth Barone, Lulu Tenney, and Mara Brock Akil.

All images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com and Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Chopard’s Ice Cube Soirée Embraces Frosted Glamour

High above midtown, Chopard marked the release of its new Ice Cube Fine Jewelry collection with a soirée at Centurion New York. The late-night affair found guests discovering the label’s latest designs and fine watches, simultaneously enjoying a formal break from the hustle of New York Fashion Week. DJ Mia Moretti provided the soundtrack for the bejeweled evening, which was complete with live jewelry models, salted margaritas and “Frozen Kiss” cocktails, and an assortment of tasty bites—including caviar-topped chicken nuggets and creamy mushroom risotto. The party’s bejeweled guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Ariana Greenblatt, Pom Klementieff, Steven Meisel, Emily Evans, and more.

Target’s Tailgate Speeds Into Fashion Week With Suki Waterhouse

Target turned The Highline’s into a tailgate on Saturday, complete with a standout performance by Suki Waterhouse! Hosted by Christina Kirkman, the retailer’s latest NYFW bash was held with a varsity fall theme, complete with sporty photo opps and a Beauty Clubhouse to touch up their hair and makeup throughout the night. Guests also played around with the event’s Scent Bar to create custom fragrances, as well as gifting suites and themed beverage and food stations, before enjoying a special performance by Waterhouse. Attendees included Kiel Tutin, Matthew Cancel, D-Nice, Kitty Ca$h, Ciara Miller, Natasha Lyonne, Sean Kaufman, Kysre Gondrezick, Julez Smith, Christina Kirkman, Wayman Bannerman, Micah McDonald, and more.

Marc Patrick & Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Calvin Klein Collection Takes Over Indochine With Mytheresa

Chic retailer Mytheresa teamed up with Calvin Klein Collection to host the brand’s official NYFW afterparty. Hosted at Indochine, the late-night bash found guests mingling while enjoying bites and beats by DJ Kid Harpoon. Guests included Louisa Jacobson, Jaleen Green, Miles Greenberg, Sophie Lesjak, Silvia Prada, Maya Fuji, and many more.

