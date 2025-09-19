Oscar de la Renta’s Major Exit, Christian Louboutin’s Viral News, Plus! Shifts At Vogue, InStyle, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim are leaving Oscar de la Renta. They are co-creative directors at the company, and will show their last collection in February 2026.

2. Jaden Smith is now men’s creative director at Christian Louboutin.

3. Tom Mendenhal is now CEO at Stella McCartney.

4. Soyoung Kang is now president at eos.

5. Sharon Kanter is now vice president, global marketing at Stuart Weitzman.

6. Ludwig Hurtado is now executive editor at Them.

7. Barrett Wertz is now senior commerce editorial director at Page Six, The New York Post, and Decider.

8. Andrea Zendejas is now fashion market editor, shopping at Vogue.

9. Kyra Surgent is now commerce news and deals editor at InStyle.

10. Lee Anne Henrico is now chief creative officer at J. McLaughlin.

11. Gabriella Sacco is now head of press and VIP, menswear and womenswear at Dior.

12. Valentina Arditi Rocha is now senior coordinator, global integrated public relations at Calvin Klein.

13. Megan Zabarsky is now public relations specialist at Victoria’s Secret.

14. Miranda Walker Fenton is now senior account manager at CLD.

15. Ashlyn Tardif is now public relations manager, North America at Guerlain.

16. Ansleigh Scholtes is now head of PR and talent brand strategy at ACB Creative. Madeleine Olson is now senior talent strategist and creative lead at the company.

17. Jacqueline Judd is now PR coordinator at YaYa Publicity. She was previously associate fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

18. Jordana Jaffe is now director of social media and influencer at The North Face.

19. Danielle Directo-Meston and The Hollywood Reporter have parted ways. She was previously e-commerce editor at the company.

20. Brittany Mileo and Tibi have parted ways.

21. Jennifer Hussein and Milk Makeup have parted ways.

22. Dylan Kelly and Hypebeast have parted ways.

Plus!

23. Purple PR is now representing OUAI.

24. Huxley is now representing Alexa Chung.

25. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing JNCO Jeans and CDP.

26. DLX is now representing ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo.

27. CLD is now representing Elysian, Luli Fama, ISME Swim, and Dotto.

28. Meghan Wood is now representing &Daughter.

29. Fisher Public Relations is now representing Glitterbels.

30. Westway Communications is now representing Christy Lynn.

31. Marina Paccione is now representing CADDIS.

32. Autumn Communicatiosn is now representing Tubby Todd, Kathy Kuo Home, Nick Stenson Beauty, and Lakrids.

33. Condé Nast has launched VETTE, a new commerce platform led by Lisa Aiken. It will launch in 2026.

