Oscar De La Renta Brightens Up Our World For Pre-Fall ’21

Color is intrinsic to the identity of the Oscar De La Renta brand, but there’s something about the joyous hues of the most recent offering that hit differently. For Pre-Fall 2021, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia delivered optimism in the form of sunny yellows, baby pink, tangerine, and glossy greens.

Indeed, the design duo had “joyful summer days” on the brain. Case in point: playful pineapple prints on co-ords, suiting, and mini dresses, plus hand crocheted details, wide-brimmed straw hats, and bold stripes.

And because this is ODLR, a house with elegance and eveningwear stitched into its very code, even the more casual looks still had an air of grace. We’re already swooning over long and fluid fringe-trim on kaftans, floral prints from the archive, structured and strapless dresses—sometimes with a matching opera coat! Then, of course, there was the more formal heavy hitters: taffeta, zig-zag sequins, and bubble hems. Modeled on Irina Shayk and Soo Joo Park, and lensed by Cass Bird, this lookbook had us mentally preparing for carefree vacanzas to come.

See the full collection below:

