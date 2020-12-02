OmeCare Helps Medics Boost Client Trust Through Genetic Testing

OmeCare , a San-Diego genetic company, has been in the business of genetic testing for over a decade, which makes it a veteran by the industry standards, and is known for its ability to combine genetics with IT technologies. The company caters both to individual customers and medical professionals. The B2C segment is very strong since people aspire to healthier lifestyles, better nutrition, and a more scientifically planned physical activity. Thanks to OmeCare’s precise recommendations its clients drastically change their behaviors leading to healthier lifestyles. Some 200,000 individuals went through DNA testing in the 10-plus years of the company’s operation and were given nutrition, skincare, and physical activity recommendations. OmeCare’s clients are 30% male, and 70% female, mostly in the 25 to 55-year-old range. People in this age category are the most health-conscious and economically active and often see their physicians for the same advice they seek from OmeCare.

Medical professionals make for a narrower yet more demanding group of OmeCare clients. Over 3,000 physicians have used OmeCare DNA test reports to date to the benefit of their patients. Partnering physicians are provided an invaluable insight along with precise recommendations and access to nutritional professionals. Once in possession of the critical information via DNA reports physicians are able to offer more comprehensive and precise patient care. Patients normally return to those doctors who they trust and who help them become better versions of themselves. The feeling of the tangible, life-changing advice quite naturally leads to gratitude and creates a bond between the patient and the doctor.

Healthcare professionals get reports that are much more sophisticated than those going to non-professional clients. Tests that are intended for physicians spell out specific recommendations that they share with their patients. By partnering with OmeCare, the medical professionals are provided screening guidelines created by nationally recognized experts, such as the NCCN®, that help them and their patients put together customized healthcare plans. The physicians’ exams become more valuable through access to personalized genetic health advice and detailed customized meal plans for patients, guided by OmeCare. Dietgene app further aids physicians in managing patient reports, logged habits, behavioral changes, and more. By generating precise DNA reports and partnering with medical professionals OmeCare in fact creates interconnectivity that benefits all sides involved.

A further edge OmeCare has over its competitors is the company’s San-Diego, CA state-of-the-art laboratory. The lab has been granted all requisite accreditations and licenses which makes it eligible to operate in every state, including New York. Reliance on their own lab has another significant advantage. “Unlike our competitors, we are very cost-effective; since we own the lab, we are able to keep the price down. We offer our customers prices that most others cannot afford since they have to outsource,” elaborates Michael Druker, OmeCare’s Chief Operating Officer, on the company’s edge. OmeCare’s precise DNA testing, the uniquely qualified team of experts, lab ownership, and the proprietary dietgene app make OmeCare the first choice for medical professionals seeking to add scientific credibility and precision to their lifestyle recommendations based on genetic testing.

Written by: Thomas Herd

Presented by: T1