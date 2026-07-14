Olivier Rousteing Is Officially Headed to Rabanne

He wrote: “Joining Rabanne is a tremendous honor. This is a House that has always challenged convention, transforming bold ideas into creations that have shaped fashion history. Its spirit of innovation, craftsmanship, and fearless creativity has inspired generations, and today it inspires me.I also want to acknowledge the remarkable creative legacy that Julien Dossena leaves behind. His vision has redefined the House for a new generation while remaining deeply respectful of its pioneering spirit. I have great admiration for what he has built and for the powerful dialogue he created between Rabanne’s heritage and contemporary fashion.

I step into this new chapter with deep respect for the Maison’s extraordinary heritage and with excitement for everything we will build together. For me, fashion is about emotion, identity, and the confidence to express who we truly are. That belief feels deeply connected to Paco Rabanne and his enduring vision of freedom and individuality.

I look forward to working alongside the remarkable teams of the House to honor this unique legacy while shaping a future that is bold, inspiring, and open to new possibilities.”