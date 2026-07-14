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Olivier Rousteing Is Officially Headed to Rabanne

The Designer Confirmed The News Today

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, designers, exits, designer exits, fashion, fashion designers
Olivier Rousteing
The rumors were true! As first scooped by Boring Not Com, Olivier Rousteing is headed to Rabanne as Creative Director. The designer made the announcement on Instagram earlier today, confirming the rumors.

He wrote:  “Joining Rabanne is a tremendous honor. This is a House that has always challenged convention, transforming bold ideas into creations that have shaped fashion history. Its spirit of innovation, craftsmanship, and fearless creativity has inspired generations, and today it inspires me.I also want to acknowledge the remarkable creative legacy that Julien Dossena leaves behind. His vision has redefined the House for a new generation while remaining deeply respectful of its pioneering spirit. I have great admiration for what he has built and for the powerful dialogue he created between Rabanne’s heritage and contemporary fashion.

I step into this new chapter with deep respect for the Maison’s extraordinary heritage and with excitement for everything we will build together. For me, fashion is about emotion, identity, and the confidence to express who we truly are. That belief feels deeply connected to Paco Rabanne and his enduring vision of freedom and individuality.

I look forward to working alongside the remarkable teams of the House to honor this unique legacy while shaping a future that is bold, inspiring, and open to new possibilities.”

Rousteing is taking over the reins as creative director from Julien Dossena, who departed the brand in June after 13 years at the helm. Rousteing exited Balmain in 2025 after a 16-year run at the brand. He was named creative director in 2011 at age 25, which made him one of the youngest designers ever to lead a major Paris fashion house and the first Black person in the role. His first collection with Rabanne will be at Paris Fashion Week in March 2027.

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

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