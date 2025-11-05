Olivier Rosuteing Is Exiting Balmain

It’s the end of a gilded age at Balmain! Olivier Rousteing, the French label’s longtime creative director, will be stepping down as creative director after a 14-year tenure—during which he was largely credited with reviving the brand and bringing it into the pop culture fold, according to 10 Magazine. The moment follows rumors of Balmain holding interviews for Rousteing’s replacement as early as January this year, as we previously reported.

The news arrives after an especially busy year for Rousteing, with a slate of projects including his men’s and women’s Spring 2026 collections, the continuation of his ongoing collaboration with Johnnie Walker, and the revamp of his chic new office—which he shared on Instagram mere weeks ago. It also heralds after a range of viral recent celebrity moments for the brand, including Tyla’s beloved sand dress at the 2024 Met Gala and Doja Cat’s ’80s power mini at the 2025 MTV VMA’s, and star-studded campaign launching the brand’s editor-favorite fine fragrance collection.

During his tenure at Balmain, Rousteing’s passion for craft and eye-catching fashion set the industry alight. Known for his use of ornate coordinating textures and embellishments—particularly cutouts, crystals, and woven patterns—the designer’s extravagant collections drew inspirations ranging from swans of the ’60s to fairy tales, the apocalypse, and the lush shores of the tropics. Largely credited with bringing Balmain back as a must-have label in the industry, Rousteing brought stars into its fold through eye-catching custom couture looks, packed front rows, and starry campaigns, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Dove Cameron, Lola Tung, Nicki Minaj, Iman, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and many more.

As for who may replace Rousteing? The industry’s waiting with bated breath. Looks like the dust from 2024 and 2025’s whirlwind rotation of designer musical chairs isn’t settling anytime soon!

