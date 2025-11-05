News

Olivier Rosuteing Is Exiting Balmain

The designer's led the house as its creative director since 2011

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, designers, exits, designer exits, fashion, fashion designers
Olivier Rousteing

It’s the end of a gilded age at Balmain! Olivier Rousteing, the French label’s longtime creative director, will be stepping down as creative director after a 14-year tenure—during which he was largely credited with reviving the brand and bringing it into the pop culture fold, according to 10 Magazine. The moment follows rumors of Balmain holding interviews for Rousteing’s replacement as early as January this year, as we previously reported.

Parties, events, Met Gala, Met Gala parties, Lupita Nyong'o, Olivier Rousteing, Priyanka Shopra, Hunter Schafer, Wayman + Micah, Guggenheim, Wales Bonner, Black Hair Reimagined, Tracee Ellis Ross

Lupita Nyong’o, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Olivier Rousteing, and Hunter Schafer (Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky)

The news arrives after an especially busy year for Rousteing, with a slate of projects including his men’s and women’s Spring 2026 collections, the continuation of his ongoing collaboration with Johnnie Walker, and the revamp of his chic new office—which he shared on Instagram mere weeks ago. It also heralds after a range of viral recent celebrity moments for the brand, including Tyla’s beloved sand dress at the 2024 Met Gala and Doja Cat’s ’80s power mini at the 2025 MTV VMA’s, and star-studded campaign launching the brand’s editor-favorite fine fragrance collection.

Doja Cat (Courtesy of Balmain)

During his tenure at Balmain, Rousteing’s passion for craft and eye-catching fashion set the industry alight. Known for his use of ornate coordinating textures and embellishments—particularly cutouts, crystals, and woven patterns—the designer’s extravagant collections drew inspirations ranging from swans of the ’60s to fairy tales, the apocalypse, and the lush shores of the tropics. Largely credited with bringing Balmain back as a must-have label in the industry, Rousteing brought stars into its fold through eye-catching custom couture looks, packed front rows, and starry campaigns, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Dove Cameron, Lola Tung, Nicki Minaj, Iman, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and many more.

As for who may replace Rousteing? The industry’s waiting with bated breath. Looks like the dust from 2024 and 2025’s whirlwind rotation of designer musical chairs isn’t settling anytime soon!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Anita Dongre Opens Her New Beverly Hills...

Jake Fleming Wants You To Have Fun...

Maria Grazia Chiuri Is Fendi’s New Chief...

Max Mara Delivers Sculpted Simplicity in Milan...

Is Saks Selling Bergdorf Goodman?, Miley’s First...

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia Exit Oscar...

Jaden Smith Gets Lukewarm Response to New...

Laura Kim And Fernando Garcia Are Breaking...

Balenciaga Launches Fragrances, Olivier Theyskens’ New Brand,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.