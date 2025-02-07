We can’t take our eyes off of Olivia Holt! The actress is back on our screens in Heart Eyes, a new slasher flick that doubles as a modern romantic comedy. Holt stars in the film as a young jewelry marketing exec outrunning a serial killer on Valentine’s Day, with a dreamy love interest (Mason Gooding)—and plenty of rom-com tropes—in tow. In an exclusive chat with The Daily Front Row, the star shares her favorite moments from filming the movie, out Feb. 7—plus her fave new fashion buy, New York Fashion Week plans, and more!

Your new movie Heart Eyes is out, just in time for Valentine’s Day! What drew you to this project?

When I first read the script, I really loved how standalone this movie felt in the genre. Every character stood out to me, too. I really felt like it was an adventure. Very shortly after I read the script, I met with our director Josh Ruben, who was ultimately the reason I wanted to make this movie. He is so brilliant and such an incredible collaborator, and his vision is genius. I was very excited to work with him and to bring this story to life.

You’re battling a creepy serial killer for most of the movie! Which scene was the most challenging to film?

We had a lot of scenes where we had to incorporate loads of stunt choreography. Our stunt team had us in circuit training almost every other day! It probably is the most running I’ve ever done in my life, but I’d say the most challenging scene to film, for me, was the carousel scene where Ally and Heart Eyes are sparring. That was tricky because we shot that scene both on a soundstage and at an exterior location. We were constantly having to remember where to pick up in certain moments and beats, and to have not only the choreography down, but to be in the right headspace. I’ve done action shows and movies before, but this is definitely the most intense I’ve ever had to do it.

Did you have any favorite costumes from the film?

I personally love the shopping montage. There’s so many odes to rom coms in that sequence. You see me in a Clueless outfit. You see me in one of the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion outfits. That sequence was just really fun for me. I’m also a sucker for a montage, and that fulfilled every childhood dream of mine to have a shopping montage like that! I really do love Ally’s hero look; the date night look is probably one of my favorites. It’s so chic and very fitting to her personality, and it’s also incredibly comfortable.

Heart Eyes combines different elements of rom-coms and horror. What’s your favorite scary movie—or romance flick?

If we’re going to go with a slasher, it’s probably the Scream movies. I also really love Halloween. That was one of the first scary franchises that I ever started watching, because I really only got into horror as an adult. That was one of the first movies that really made me fall in love with scary movies and how fun they are. For rom-coms, I’m a forever Meg Ryan fan. So, When Harry Met Sally is probably up there. I’d say it’s number one.

Let’s talk fashion. What was your last favorite fashion purchase?

I recently bought some really incredible Givenchy boots. I would say accessories and shoes are the thing that I splurge on, and these boots are probably my favorite thing in my closet right now.

Do you have any fun Valentine’s—or Galentine’s—plans this year?

I don’t have any step plans. I’m usually a planner, but I think with Valentine’s, it’s year by year. There’s nothing that’s traditional for me. I also think it always depends on whether I’m in a relationship or not, but I do love a Galentine’s. I love getting together with my friends and just loving on them and having a fun wine night or game night in. Those are always very memorable for me.

Finally, we have to ask: will you be our Valentine?

Yes! I would be honored. Thank you!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.