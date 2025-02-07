News

Olivia Holt Fulfilled A Rom-Com Fashion Dream In Her New Horror Movie “Heart Eyes”

The actress talks stunts, NYFW, and starring in the wild Valentine's Day slasher

by Aaron Royce
Olivia Holt (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

We can’t take our eyes off of Olivia Holt! The actress is back on our screens in Heart Eyes, a new slasher flick that doubles as a modern romantic comedy. Holt stars in the film as a young jewelry marketing exec outrunning a serial killer on Valentine’s Day, with a dreamy love interest (Mason Gooding)—and plenty of rom-com tropes—in tow. In an exclusive chat with The Daily Front Row, the star shares her favorite moments from filming the movie, out Feb. 7—plus her fave new fashion buy, New York Fashion Week plans, and more!

Your new movie Heart Eyes is out, just in time for Valentine’s Day! What drew you to this project? 
When I first read the script, I really loved how standalone this movie felt in the genre. Every character stood out to me, too. I really felt like it was an adventure. Very shortly after I read the script, I met with our director Josh Ruben, who was ultimately the reason I wanted to make this movie. He is so brilliant and such an incredible collaborator, and his vision is genius. I was very excited to work with him and to bring this story to life.

Olivia Holt

Gigi Zumbado, Josh Ruben and Olivia Holt (Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images)

You’re battling a creepy serial killer for most of the movie! Which scene was the most challenging to film?
We had a lot of scenes where we had to incorporate loads of stunt choreography. Our stunt team had us in circuit training almost every other day! It probably is the most running I’ve ever done in my life, but I’d say the most challenging scene to film, for me, was the carousel scene where Ally and Heart Eyes are sparring. That was tricky because we shot that scene both on a soundstage and at an exterior location. We were constantly having to remember where to pick up in certain moments and beats, and to have not only the choreography down, but to be in the right headspace. I’ve done action shows and movies before, but this is definitely the most intense I’ve ever had to do it.

Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Heart Eyes

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Did you have any favorite costumes from the film?
I personally love the shopping montage. There’s so many odes to rom coms in that sequence. You see me in a Clueless outfit. You see me in one of the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion outfits. That sequence was just really fun for me. I’m also a sucker for a montage, and that fulfilled every childhood dream of mine to have a shopping montage like that! I really do love Ally’s hero look; the date night look is probably one of my favorites. It’s so chic and very fitting to her personality, and it’s also incredibly comfortable.

Heart Eyes combines different elements of rom-coms and horror. What’s your favorite scary movie—or romance flick? 
If we’re going to go with a slasher, it’s probably the Scream movies. I also really love Halloween. That was one of the first scary franchises that I ever started watching, because I really only got into horror as an adult. That was one of the first movies that really made me fall in love with scary movies and how fun they are. For rom-coms, I’m a forever Meg Ryan fan. So, When Harry Met Sally is probably up there. I’d say it’s number one.

Olivia Holt

Olivia Holt (Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images)

Let’s talk fashion. What was your last favorite fashion purchase? 
I recently bought some really incredible Givenchy boots. I would say accessories and shoes are the thing that I splurge on, and these boots are probably my favorite thing in my closet right now. 

Olivia Holt attends Puma Spring 2023

Do you have any fun Valentine’s—or Galentine’s—plans this year? 
I don’t have any step plans. I’m usually a planner, but I think with Valentine’s, it’s year by year. There’s nothing that’s traditional for me. I also think it always depends on whether I’m in a relationship or not, but I do love a Galentine’s. I love getting together with my friends and just loving on them and having a fun wine night or game night in. Those are always very memorable for me.

Finally, we have to ask: will you be our Valentine?  
Yes! I would be honored. Thank you!

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

