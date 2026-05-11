Olivia Culpo Share the Criminally Underrated Travel Destination You Must Visit This Summer

Olivia Culpo knows a thing or two about traveling. In fact, she’s so jet set her airline miles have airline miles. Which made her the perfect person to front latest iteration of Samsonite’s It’s Not Just a Bag, It’s a Samsonite campaign. Which gave us the perfect chance to ask her about her favorite travel destinations and the key to minimizing stress and staying organized while you’re globetrotting.

What is your favorite place you’ve ever traveled?

Italy. I love the pace of life there. Everything feels intentional, from long meals to getting dressed up for dinner. It reminds you to slow down and actually enjoy where you are, which I think is really important.

How many bags do you usually travel with?

Usually a checked bag and a carry-on, although work trips can quickly turn into more. I used to overpack constantly, but I’ve gotten much more intentional about it over time. I love using Samsonite packing cubes to stay organized and make the most of my space.

Six Piece Compression Packing Cubes, SAMSONITE, $80

Where is one place you haven’t gone yet, but would love to?

I would love to go on an African safari. It feels like such a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What is the one thing you’ve found that makes traveling easier for you?

Staying organized changes everything. I love having a weekender that actually works with my carry-on instead of becoming another thing to manage. My Samsonite Weekender keeps all my essentials easy to access, which makes traveling feel so much smoother and less stressful.

What summer travel destination do you consider criminally underrated?

Coastal New England in the summer. It’s beautiful, relaxed, and has so much character. The food, the scenery, the small towns… it feels nostalgic in the best way.

What is the one place you would never travel to again?

Honestly, I don’t really have one. I’ve had trips that weren’t amazing, but usually it has more to do with timing, who you’re with, or the experience itself than the actual place.